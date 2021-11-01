Extension sought on planning application to build 257 houses in Haynestown in Dundalk

A further extension to planning permission has been sought on a site in Haynestown, which was granted permission to build 257 new houses.
Groveview Builders have sought an extension on their planning permission for the 257 houses, which was originally granted in 2015 and was extended in 2019 until December 2021.
The development has promised to deliver 61 two-bedroom houses, 162 three-bedroom houses, 34 four-bedroom houses as well as multiple sets of terraced housing.
The permission also accounts for landscaping and boundary treatments, as well as open space and car parking.
The total area of land taken up by the permission is approximately 8.11 hectares.
The site itself is located in Haynestown.
An application for an extension was sent to Louth County Council on October 22nd.
