Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to operate in Cooley this weekend as Delta plus cases reported in Louth

A walk-in vaccination clinic is set to operate this Saturday in Cooley, with local public health doctors saying that they are some cases of the so-called Delta plus variant in the region.

The pop-up clinic itself will be located at the Cooley Kickhams GAA Clubhouse in Carlingford and will operate on Saturday morning and afternoon.

The centre will open between 10am and 4:30pm for people who have not yet received their Covid-19 vaccine, or who have not yet got their second dose.

The clinic is open to anyone aged over 12, while 12 to 15-year-olds must attend with their parent or guardian.

“COVID-19 is spreading in our communities in Louth,” said Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of the Department of Public Health North East.

“The high community transmission that we are currently observing in Louth relates to cases and outbreaks associated with social interactions and gatherings.”

Dr Pereira urged people who have either not been vaccinated or who have not yet had their second dose after 21 days to attend the centre.

“Vaccines are providing effective protection against serious illness from COVID-19."

Delta Plus

Dr Pereira encouraged people to take the jab, adding that the Department of Public Health North East was closely monitoring a small number of the Delta sub-lineage AY.4.2 or "Delta plus" variant in the area.

"We are closely monitoring a small number of cases of Delta sub-lineage AY.4.2 in the North East and although case numbers are very small, given that this sublineage is 10-15% more transmissible, we are reviewing all public health actions relating to these cases.”

As of midnight on October 31st, the Department reported 96 cases of Covid-19 in Louth, adding that the data was provisional and may change.

COVID-19 new cases update in the North East region (as of midnight October 31, 2021):

Meath: 149

Louth: 96

Monaghan: 29

Cavan: 33



Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council said that the increase in case numbers in Louth should act as a warning and that people need to take personal responsibility.

"COVID-19 is still with us, and the recent spike in case numbers in Louth must act as a warning. We all have to take personal responsibility. We must still remain vigilant and continue to follow the public health guidelines," said Ms Martin.