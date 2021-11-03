Search

03/11/2021

Proposed 66 house development on Avenue Road refused planning by Louth County Council

Dunmore Estate on the Avenue Road

Dunmore Estate on the Avenue Road

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Hopes for a new 66 house estate on the Avenue Road have been dashed, with Louth County Council refusing to grant the developer planning permission.

The development, which was planned by Hollywood Developments, will not go ahead as LCC has refused to grant permission to the project, which was to adjoin Dunmore estate on the Avenue Road.

The project had sought permission to build a total of 66 units, comprised of 20 terraced houses, 26 semi-detached houses and 20 duplex units.

The 46 houses were to be a mix of both three and four-bedroom homes, while the duplex buildings had been proposed to be three storeys, with both two and three-bedroom units.

The group attached a Natura Statement to the planning application, but despite this, was rejected on October 29th.

Elsewhere, Niall Clarke Oils have sought permission to construct solar panels on top of their forecourts on their Dublin Road premises, while also seeking to install electric car charging points at their Ballymacscanlon premises.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media