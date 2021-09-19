Dundalk court: Missing bollard in careless driving case

Dundalk courthouse
A barrister representing a 33 year old man accused of careless driving following a traffic collision, told Dundalk district court last week the defence is looking for disclosure in relation to a missing "Keep Left" traffic bollard.
Feng Shi with an address at Blackrock Road, Blackrock, Co. Louth is charged with committing the alleged offence on the N52 at Marshes Lower on February 25th last year.
The court heard it's being alleged by the Defence that road signs were misleading but when a solicitor attended to view the scene they found a new bollard had been put in place.Court presenter Sgt.
Laura Blanch said the prosecution followed a material damage collision, and an engineer's report would not normally be sought in such cases.Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the matter to April 27th.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.