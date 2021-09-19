Search

19/09/2021

Dundalk court: Missing bollard in careless driving case

Dundalk courthouse

A barrister representing a 33 year old man accused of careless driving following a traffic collision, told  Dundalk district court last week the defence is looking for disclosure in relation to a missing "Keep Left" traffic bollard.

Feng Shi with an address at Blackrock Road, Blackrock, Co. Louth is charged with committing the alleged offence on the N52 at Marshes Lower on February 25th last year.

The court heard it's being alleged by the Defence that road signs were misleading but when a solicitor attended to view the scene they found a new bollard had been put in place.Court presenter Sgt.

Laura Blanch said the prosecution followed a material damage collision, and an engineer's report would not normally be sought in such cases.Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the matter to April 27th.

