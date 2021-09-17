Search

18/09/2021

Man accused of 43 alleged sexual offences in Louth faces trial

Man accused of 43 alleged sexual offences in Louth faces trial

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 42 year old man accused of 43 alleged sex offences in County Louth - including 12 counts of rape, was formally returned for trial in the Central Criminal Court yesterday, when he appeared before Drogheda district court sitting in Dundalk.

The defendant - who can't be named due to reporting restrictions, is also charged with 31 alleged sexual assaults, which all relate to the same female complainant and are alleged to have occured between January 1996 and December 2004.

After the Defence solicitor told the court that the book of evidence in the case had been served on his client, Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded him on continuing bail to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court on September 29th and extended legal aid to cover one Senior and one Junior counsel.

When the accused man appeared before Judge Deirdre Gearty at the vacation court sitting in Dundalk last month, the bail terms that were imposed included a "signing on condition" at a garda station, he was also required to surrender his passport and was directed to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party and witnesses - including on social media.

Public consultation set to begin for Ardee and Dundalk flood relief scheme

A virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 22nd

New app will allow Louth farmers to map their farms with their phones

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media