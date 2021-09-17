Man accused of 43 alleged sexual offences in Louth faces trial

Dundalk courthouse
A 42 year old man accused of 43 alleged sex offences in County Louth - including 12 counts of rape, was formally returned for trial in the Central Criminal Court yesterday, when he appeared before Drogheda district court sitting in Dundalk.
The defendant - who can't be named due to reporting restrictions, is also charged with 31 alleged sexual assaults, which all relate to the same female complainant and are alleged to have occured between January 1996 and December 2004.
After the Defence solicitor told the court that the book of evidence in the case had been served on his client, Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded him on continuing bail to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court on September 29th and extended legal aid to cover one Senior and one Junior counsel.
When the accused man appeared before Judge Deirdre Gearty at the vacation court sitting in Dundalk last month, the bail terms that were imposed included a "signing on condition" at a garda station, he was also required to surrender his passport and was directed to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party and witnesses - including on social media.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.