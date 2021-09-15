Search

15/09/2021

Public consultation set to begin for Ardee and Dundalk flood relief scheme

A virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 22nd

Flooding in parts of Dundalk this evening

Residents of Dundalk and Ardee are being invited to a public consultation on the flood relief scheme, which is set to take place next week.

The public consultation, which is slated for Wednesday September 22nd, will be held virtually.

The group, which is working on flood relief schemes for both Ardee and Dundalk in the wake of flooding in 2016 and 2020, says that they want to consider the viewpoints of residents, businesses and other interested parties.

“We want to consider all viewpoints in relation to the scheme, and this is your opportunity to take part at an early stage. Any time spent communicating your views is greatly appreciated,” said the group in a statement.

People interested in attending the event should visit floodinfo.ie/frs/en/dundalk/home for a weblink to the meeting.

