McGreehan welcomes announcement of new specialist menopause clinic at National Maternity Hospital

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed to Senator Erin McGreehan that his department will be establishing a Specialist Menopause clinic at the National Maternity Hospital Dublin.

This will be the first of its kind in Ireland and will provide specialist guidance and advice.

The clinic is due to open this year, and it is expected that additional regional clinics will be delivered in 2022.

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan said: “In the Seanad this year the Fianna Fáil Senators discussed the significant issues women were facing in accessing the appropriate healthcare such as menopause supports so I am pleased to see the Minister listening to the calls made, and responding appropriately.

“Women generally live one-third of their lives post-menopause.

"The quality of that third of their lives very much depends on the support and treatments they receive during the menopause- with 80% of women having a difficult menopause.

“In the past women have been denied treatment and given incorrect treatment. We need to change that for women who will go through the menopause in future, and the clinic announced by Minister Donnelly is a huge step in the right direction for women.

"This will be a vital service, and one that we have needed for some time.”

Senator McGreehan concluded: “I want to commend Minister Donnelly for his commitment to this issue, and for tackling it head-on.

"I look forward to continuing to work with him to further improve women’s access to vital female-specific healthcare.”