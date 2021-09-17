Connect Credit Union are delighted to announce their partnership with DKIT Student’s Union

After a year of learning from home, everyone is delighted to see students back on campus and experiencing in-person lectures, connecting with their peers and of course the social aspect of college life.

Connect Credit Union have always seen the huge value DKIT provides to the area. Almost half of their staff members are DKIT graduates, and they have helped the Credit Union grow from strength to strength over the past five years.

The Students Union is a vital aspect of college life, providing support and representation for the student body. This partnership enables Connect Credit Union to enhance that support. Something students will be looking forward to this year is the return of Rag Week and Freshers Week activities.

The Connect Credit Union partnership will enhance the entertainment offering to students. As a former student, Connect Credit Union Marketing Officer, Conor Richardson stated, “The social aspect of college life can’t be underestimated and has to be looked after just as much as students’ education.

"It is a key part of student’s journey, meeting lifelong friends and future contacts in the workplace. We are delighted to provide supports to the SU helping them to plan some fantastic events for the local students of Dundalk.

"As part of this partnership, we not only provide financial education it allows the Student’s Union to deliver on one of the best years of entertainment to date."



This partnership comes at a perfect time for Connect Credit Union who will roll out their full Current Account and Debit Card service on 1 st December.

Speaking on behalf of the Credit Union, Naomi O’Donoghue, Strategic & Business Development Officer said, “Credit Unions are finally in a position to rival the banks in terms of service offering, but we retain the ability to provide that service at a very local level. Our Current Account will offer students free banking, including internet/phone banking, contactless payments, Google, Fitbit and Apple Pay. They will also always have someone they know at the end of our phone line!”



Connect Credit Union want to use this opportunity to inform students on how to manage their finances best. Commenting further Naomi stated that “We see loan applicants suffering with credit card debt which began in their college years or overdrafts that they have never been able to fully eliminate. With the Central Credit Register in place, it is so important to maintain a good credit rating from your student years when many people borrow their first loan or get their first overdraft.

"We welcome the opportunity to best advise and inform the students of DKIT via this new Student’s Union partnership”.

Connect Credit Union has a social and ethical duty to promote responsible and cost-effective borrowing. As a not-for-profit, Connect Credit Union are striving to educate and inform borrowers placing this above any profit goal which is event in this new DKIT Student Union partnership.

This partnership will also help the Students Union to direct their students to benefits Connect Credit Union has to offer such as the free €1,000 Student Bursary and education loans.

Connect Credit Union look forward to seeing the best DKIT has to offer at this year’s Jobs Fair and are currently

benefiting from the DKIT work placement programme.

The closing date for the Student Bursary is 30th of September. Connect Credit Union have four €1,000 bursaries to give away.

All information can be found on www.connectcu.ie