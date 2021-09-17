Search

17/09/2021

EXCLUSIVE: Louth County Council's insurers shell out €4 million on 'trips and slips' since 2018

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth County Council and its insurers have spent over €4 million on claims for “trips and slips” over the last three and a half years, according to information released to the Democrat under Freedom of Information.

In total, since 2018 an eye-watering €4,049,030 has been spent by LCC and their insurers on trips and slips claims in public places around the county.

The data, released to the Democrat under Freedom of Information, shows that there were 163 claims for trips and slips since 2018, including the first six months of 2021.

The most expensive year for Louth County Council and their insurers was in 2019, when claims against the council totalled €1,580,797.

There were 44 claims for trips and slips in 2019, which was lower than the previous year, 2019, when there were 72 claims.

In 2018, which was the second most expensive year, LCC and their insurers spent €886,298 on trips and slips.

In 2020, the cost to the council’s insurers was lower, with €787,277 being spent with 28 claims.

This is potentially due to the impacts of Covid-19 and lockdowns, with less people travelling in towns and villages across Louth.

So far in 2021, there have been 19 claims made for trips and slips, with more money being spent resolving the claims in the first six months of 2021 than was spent across 2020.

A total of €794,658 has been spent so far in 2021 on trips and slips.

The Democrat reached out to Louth County Council for comment on the €4,049,030 spent on trips and slips, but they declined to comment.

For public liability claims in general, LCC and their insurers have paid out over €6.7 million from 2018 to June 2021.

The most expensive year for this was in 2019, where €2,345,670 was paid out in public liability claims, including trips and slips.

So far in 2021, €1,340,752 has been paid out by LCC’s insurers on public liability claims, over half of which is paid out for trips and slips.

