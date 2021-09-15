Dundalk to be 'Awash With Colour' for Culture Night on Friday

AAEX (Art as Exchange) and the Monaghan Poets and Songwriters Group (MOPOSOGS) will present poems, prose and song in response to artworks, exhibited alongside, on Culture Night, Friday, September 17 at St. Helena’s Park from 6p to 8pm.

The event will kick off a three-day art event called ‘Art in the Park’ celebrating five years of AAEX, supported by Create Louth, Creative Spark, Creative Ireland, Dundalk Credit Union and The Arts Council.

Awash With Colour is a form of artistic call and response where visual artists respond to written work and vice versa, conceived by AAEX member Caoimhe O’Dwyer, leveraging an existing connection between Julie Corcoran of AAEX and Monaghan Poets and Songwriters Group leader Dara MacGabhann.

Initiated in late 2020, during lockdown, Awash With Colour was a way for artists to connect virtually on Zoom from Counties Louth, Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal and even Detroit where MOPOSOGS member Enda Reilly dialled in from a different time zone.

The project provided a way to stay connected and create new work during a time when many artists and performers found themselves working from home and performances, classes and meetings held through Zoom, using art and writing as a tool of stimulation.

Initiated with no specific outcomes in mind, the project took shape quickly and grew in momentum, resulting in 94 different artworks, songs and texts in total by 21 artists and 16 writers.

“Assigning partners was not pre-ordained. We had a list of our artists in alphabetical order from AAEX and I assigned a writer to each artist according as the written pieces were submitted. Dara from MOPOSOGS assigned artworks to writers in a similar way. There has been a touch of serendipity about the pairings, with incredible outcomes”, says artist/designer Caoimhe O’Dwyer.

The Culture Night event will present just a selection of the works created. However, a full exhibition of all works of Awash With Colour will take place at Iontas Arts Centre, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan with a launch event on 9th December. The exhibition will run till January.

“The buzz and energy from this project is phenomenal and way beyond our expectations. It’s amazing how artists who have never met each other can be so tuned in to each other’s work” says Dara MacGabhann, “as far as we are concerned Culture

Night and the exhibition at the Iontas are just a start. There may be more to come.”

The Culture Night event is free but tickets need to be booked at aaex.eventbrite.ie A full list of events for the weekend can be found on aaex.artspark.ie/artinthepar.