Creative Spark to host international culture group in Dundalk today for the first time since Covid-19 hit

An international project that uses cultural events and festivals to help teach primary school students is set to host its first meeting since Covid-19 hit in Dundalk today.

Culture United, which has previously held meetings in the Netherlands and Scotland, will today meet in Dundalk due to it’s heritage and closeness to Irish legends.

“The project partners will meet in the historical town of Dundalk, Ireland, a place rich in heritage and surrounded by Irish legends. A perfect setting to fit the theme of this project,” said the group in a statement.

The aim of the project is to utilise cultural events and heritage festivals to incorporate multidisciplinary methods of teaching in primary schools.

According to the project, this way of teaching helps students to become more engaged with what they are learning and that it also contributes to the cultural and social development of students, alongside their creativity.

“The goal of the partner meeting is to continue developing educational materials for teachers to learn how to incorporate culture in their classrooms in a multidisciplinary way,” said the group.

“Meeting in person will help to build partner relationships and allow various members to contribute in new ways to the project.

“Moreover, the partners will be able to experience in real life how their fellow partners includes culture and events into their primary school teaching.”

The Irish partners in the project include Creative Spark and Gaelscoil Dhún Dealgan, who have said that they are delighted to welcome their international colleagues to Dundalk.

The meetings will last for two days and the group will also visit cultural sites in Dundalk, with a focus on the SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival.

The group will also participate in Culture Night events with both Creative Spark and AAEX in St Helena’s Park.