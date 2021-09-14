The tallest mural in Ireland is set to be painted on the Crowne Plaza hotel as part of the SEEK festival

The next instalment of the SEEK Urban Arts Festival is going to be legendary in more ways than one.

The fourth mural in this year’s line-up is going to be the tallest one in Ireland.

The location of this record breaking mural will be none other than the Crowne Plaza Hotel - an already instantly identifiable landmark in the Dundalk skyline that also holds the title of the 10th tallest building in Ireland.

The artistic theme chosen for this seismic wall is ‘Lugh’ (Lú) one of the most ancient and prominent gods in Irish mythology, and is famed as the namesake of County Louth.

A mural of these epic proportions is ambitious, it’s hard to believe that the SEEK Festival in Dundalk is only in its third year when you look at what they have already achieved to date.

Martin McElligott, TCCM said: "Its exciting news, not only for the festival, but for the town. The grand scale of this location is something we could only have dreamed of three years ago.

“The artist we have invited to undertake this monumental piece of work is known as ‘SMUG One’ and is internationally renowned."

Australian artist Sam Bates aka SMUG One said: “It's always a pleasure to visit cities and towns I haven't experienced before so I'm really excited to come to Dundalk. This wall might be the tallest I've painted so although there's always an amount of nerves approaching a mural of this size I'm really keen to get stuck in.”

Speaking on behalf of the Crowne Plaza, Cormac McCann said: “We are incredibly excited to be involved in this year's SEEK 2021 program.

“The stunning murals created by the festival artists are something we in the wider community should take real pride in.

“It will be great to now have the tallest mural on the Island of Ireland here in Dundalk, and with artwork that celebrates the ancient culture and historical significance of the county - to say we are excited is an understatement.”

Project partner, Sarah Daly and the team from Creative Spark are very excited to see the work that SMUG will produce during this next phase of SEEK Dundalk and really pleased that the 2021 festival has been extended to include more elements and a longer timeframe.

“This year for the first time as part of the extended festival we will provide mentoring and training programmes to TY and 5th year students who are considering careers in the creative industries, to allow them access to professional artists and cultural events coordinators.

“We will shortly begin the development of a book commemorating the first three years of SEEK – featuring photographs of the wall murals, interviews with the artists, and essays on the local historical individuals depicted in the murals. The book will celebrate not just the festival but the town and its inhabitants past and present.”