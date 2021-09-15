Search

15/09/2021

Possible disruption to water supplies in Cedarwood Park and surrounding areas tomorrow

Leixlip residents likely to be hit by water disruptions today

Possible water disruptions in Dundalk tomorrow

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Irish Water have said that works set to take place tomorrow may cause some disruption to water supplies in Cedarwood Park and other surrounding areas in Dundalk.

The hydrant installation works are scheduled to take place between 9am and 6pm tomorrow.

Irish Water have said that residents in the area should take between two and three hours before water supplies are returned fully after the completion of the works.

Updates to the situation can be received by visiting Irish Water’s website and using the reference number LOU00038176.

The tallest mural in Ireland is set to be painted on the Crowne Plaza hotel as part of the SEEK festival

Local man Gerry Renaghan celebrates 45 years with Smack Dry Cleaners in Dundalk

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media