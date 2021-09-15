Possible disruption to water supplies in Cedarwood Park and surrounding areas tomorrow

Possible water disruptions in Dundalk tomorrow
Irish Water have said that works set to take place tomorrow may cause some disruption to water supplies in Cedarwood Park and other surrounding areas in Dundalk.
The hydrant installation works are scheduled to take place between 9am and 6pm tomorrow.
Irish Water have said that residents in the area should take between two and three hours before water supplies are returned fully after the completion of the works.
Updates to the situation can be received by visiting Irish Water’s website and using the reference number LOU00038176.
