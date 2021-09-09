Search

09/09/2021

Louth woman chairing UN Security Council in September

Ireland takes over as President of UN Security Council

Geraldine Byrne Nason is from Drogheda

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Louth woman will be working with others in the Government as President of the UN Security Council for the month of September.

Ireland’s top diplomat to the United Nations, Geraldine Byrne Nason, is originally from Drogheda and has been Ireland’s permanent representative to the UN since 2017.

Due to Ireland taking over the role of Security Council President for the month of September, Mrs Byrne Nason will chair the meetings of the security council.

In a video released by Ireland’s UN Mission, Byrne Nason said that Ireland sitting at the top table of the council would be a “once-in-a-generation” chance.

“For Ireland, sitting at the top of the horseshoe table is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Mrs Byrne Nason.

“Ireland is well aware of how important this month is in bringing States together around the Security Council.

“We are a consensus builder at the Security Council and we will spare no effort during our Presidency.

“We plan to make a real impact in this presidency and onward throughout our term at the Security Council.”

This is only the fifth time Ireland has held the Presidency of the UN Security Council and will only remain on the Security Council until early 2023 when the two year term is set to expire.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that Ireland will be dealing with key international issues during the Presidency, including the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.’

“As President of the Security Council, we will be dealing with some of the key immediate challenges facing the international community, including the evolving situation in Afghanistan, and an ongoing concerning situation in the Middle East,” said an Taoiseach.

