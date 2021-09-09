Road set to be closed in Darver next week due to emergency bridge repairs

Road closure from next Monday
A road in Darver is set to be closed for two weeks from next Monday, due to emergency bridge repair works needing to be carried out.
The Local Primary Road L-1185-0 will be closed for two weeks from 9am on Monday September 13th and will remain closed until 5pm Friday September 24th.
The road closure will be from the Junction with the R215 (old N52) and the crossroad with the L1178.
Louth County Council have said that there will be no through road for this section.
A diversion route will be in place and can be viewed here.
There will be local access for residents according to Louth County Council.
