Louth included in €9 million investment in outdoor dining

Louth has received a boost with €200,000 in indoor dining funding announced by Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin T.D and Fáilte Ireland.

The funding, which will go to both Carlingford and Dundalk, is among 38 permanent outdoor dining facilities set to be developed in 19 counties nationwide.

Fáilte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme opened for applications in March 2021 and comprises two parts. This announcement relates to Part Two of the Scheme.

€118,000 has been granted to develop The Green in Carlingford, while €82,000 is set to go to develop more outdoor dining facilities on Earl Street in Dundalk.

All Local Authorities were invited to apply to Fáilte Ireland for funding under Part Two - Local Authority Weatherproofing & Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme - to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate outdoor dining in urban tourism centres, enabling access to outdoor seating for extended periods throughout the year. 38 locations are set to benefit under the Scheme with almost €9million allocated.

Part One of the scheme covers outdoor seating and accessories - supports individual hospitality businesses with grants of up to €4,000 for seating, tables and outdoor accessories. Closing date for receipt of applications is September 30, 2021.

Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media, Catherine Martin T.D and Paul Kelly CEO Fáilte Ireland were in Howth, Co Dublin to make the official announcement.

Minister Catherine Martin said: “I am pleased to announce the locations of 38 new outdoor dining facilities to be developed around Ireland including here in Howth, in County Dublin. The aim of this Scheme is to support tourism and hospitality jobs and help businesses develop new ways of catering for domestic and international tourists outdoors. Access to outdoor dining facilities will continue to be a key part of industry recovery as we look forward to 2022 and beyond. This scheme further strengthens the Government’s deep commitment to develop tourism and necessary infrastructure nationwide.”

Paul Kelly CEO of Fáilte Ireland added: “This Scheme supports resilience and survival in the short term and the recovery of the tourism sector in the long-term. Outdoor dining and hospitality will now be a permanent feature of our hospitality offering and businesses need to be supported to facilitate this for longer periods throughout the year. We have already seen the success of the first part of this Scheme, which provides individual businesses up to €4,000 towards the cost of outdoor seating.

"This second part of the Scheme being announced today is implemented in partnership with Local Authorities and will build on strengthening the outdoor dining offering around Ireland. We have learned during COVID-19 that people want the option of dining outdoors; this scheme will make dining areas suitable in a wider range of weather conditions so that they can be used for longer periods of the year, helping businesses towards sustainable recovery.”

Moira Murrell, Chair of the CCMA Rural Development, Community, Tourism, Culture and Heritage (RCTCH) Committee stated: “The implementation of the Local Authority Weatherproofing and Outdoor Dining Enhancement scheme will be hugely beneficial for towns and cities around Ireland, enhancing infrastructure and allowing local hospitality businesses to adapt and develop their offering. We look forward to working with Fáilte Ireland on the completion of this scheme.”

See the locations received funding below:

Carlow County Council

· Main Street, Borris (€61,000)

· Tullow Street Upper, Carlow (€133,357)

Clare County Council

· Ennis Town Centre, Francis St, Lr Parnell St, Abbey St Car Park, Templegate Plaza (€186,975)

Cork City Council

· Beasley St, (€236,160)

· Caroline St, (€375,083)

· Pembroke St, (€302,187)

· Princess St, (€112,150)

· Union Quay (€284,130)

Cork County Council

· The Quays, Bantry (€221,595)

· Short Quay, Kinsale (€215,110)

Dublin City Council

· Merrion Row, (€255,312)

· Suffolk St, (€351,786)

· Capel St (€742,095)

Donegal County Council

· Bundoran Oceanside, West End Car Park (€126,840)

· Port Road, Letterkenny (€137,000)

Fingal County Council

· Harbour Green Howth (€600,000)

Kerry County Council

· Boat Yard, Dingle (€292,118)

· Kenmare Place, Killarney (€604,505)

Kildare County Council

· Main Street, Naas (€187,275)

Kilkenny County Council

· Market Yard, Kilkenny City (€649,000)

Laois County Council

· Dublin Road, Durrow (€32,348)

· Hynd's Square, Portlaoise (€129,446)

Limerick City & County Council

· Limerick City (€750,000)

Longford County Council

· Main Street, Ballymahon (€104,562)

Louth County Council

· The Green, Carlingford (€118,000)

· Earl Street, Dundalk (€82,000)

Mayo County Council

· Market Square, Castlebar (€98,725)

· Market Square, Claremorris (€101,300)

Offaly County Council

· O'Connor Square, Bridge St, Millennium Square, Tullamore (€200,000)

Sligo County Council

· The Square, Enniscrone (€94,772)

· Tobergal Lane, Sligo Town (€265,160)

Tipperary County Council

· East Lane & Mary St Mall Clonmel (€113,800)

· Old Baker Street, Thurles (€86,200)

Waterford City & County Council

· Waterford City Trail - Bailey's New Street to O'Connell Street/John Street (€354,919)

· Grattan Square, Dungarvan (€151,774)

Wexford County Council

· Monck Street, Wexford Town (€228,000)

Wicklow County Council

· Abbey Lane, Arklow (€81,000)

· Market Square, Wicklow Town (€118,624)