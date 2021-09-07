Burst water main in Readypenny leading to water outages in Castlebellingham and Darver

Irish Water have said that they are working to restore water to Readypenny and surrounding areas, after a water main burst earlier this afternoon.

According to Irish Water, a burst on the water main occurred in Readypenny and that it is impacting properties in Readypenny as well as surrounding areas like Castlebellingham, Darver and Loughanmore.

The company have said that they are working with Louth County Council to repair the main and that a crew has been mobilised to restore water supplies.

The repairs are expected to be completed by 10pm tonight, with normal water supplies expected to take between two and three hours to be restored after this time.

“The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers,” said John Hand of Irish Water.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Traffic management is currently in place in the area to ensure the safety of the public and workers.