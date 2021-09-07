Search

07/09/2021

Speed limit on the N2 Collon to Louth-Meath border set to be reduced to 60km/h next week

The speed limit for the N2 will drop to 60km/h

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The speed limit on the N2 in Collon is set to be reduced to 60km/h next week due to road works.

Louth County Council issued a Temporary Road Works Speed Limit Order on the N2 in Collon to the Louth/Meath border.

The order is set to come into effect on September 13th and will last until November 8th.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60km/h for the same period, with LCC saying Gardaí have been notified of the change.

