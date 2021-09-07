Search

07/09/2021

Dundalk Weather: Hot conditions today as mercury could hit 26 degrees

Hot temperatures set to make a return to Dundalk this week

Hot temperatures set to make a return to Dundalk today

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Temperatures are set to be high in Dundalk and Louth today, with Met Éireann forecasting sunny conditions across the day.

Forecasts issued by Met Éireann show that the weather across the county today is set to be sunny and hot.

However, some early morning fog may linger in coastal areas,

Met Éireann have said that it will be "dry, humid and very warm" today, with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees expected this afternoon.

Later this evening, it will remain dry and clear overnight, with some mist appearing late tonight. Early morning scattered showers are expected for Wednesday, with potential for some heavy showers in places.

Temperatures will be mild this evening, ranging from between 13 and 17 degrees.

The pollen forecast for today and Wednesday is set to be moderate.

