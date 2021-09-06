Search

06/09/2021

Man (30) hospitalised after assault in Sliabh Foy Park in Dundalk

Dundalk gardai investigating ‘suspicious approach’ near local school

Tadgh McNally

A man has been hospitalised after an assault incident in Dundalk this evening.

Gardaí in Dundalk said that they were first alerted to the incident, which took place in Sliabh Foy Park in Dundalk, at approximately 7pm this evening.

A man (30) received a number of injuries during the incident.

He has since been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

His injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí in Dundalk have said that investigations are still ongoing.

