07/09/2021

CAO results and college points D-Day for Dundalk students

CAO

CAO Round 1 offers

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

Email:

Nearly 2,000 students around Louth are set to receive their Central Applications Office (CAO) points and college places this afternoon.

Dundalk students will be able to find out their first-round third level offer via the CAO from 2pm on Tuesday, September 7.

There are a total of 1,986 students in Louth who are set to receive a Round One offer today, of which 1,036 are female and 950 are male.

Due to grade inflation this year, CAO point requirements for courses in high demand are expected to rise this year.

To help combat this, an additional 4,650 college places have been added in high demand college courses like veterinary, dentistry and medicine courses.

More than 84,000 students will get a CAO offer this afternoon when the first round is released.

The State Exams Commission transmits the results of all Leaving Cert candidates electronically to the CAO.

First-round offers must be accepted by 3pm on September 13.

A helpline is currently being run by the National Parents Council - Post-Primary for students and parents to receive advice from a guidance counsellor regarding results and CAO offers.

This helpline can be accessed on 1800 265 165 and will remain open after the first round of CAO offers on today.

STUDENT PORTAL HERE

Round Two:

Offer Date:  
20th September, 2021 from 10:00
Reply Date:  
22nd September, 2021 by 15:00

Round Three:

Offer Date:  
28th September, 2021 from 10:00
Reply Date:  
30th September, 2021 by 15:00

Round Four:

Offer Date:  
5th October, 2021 from 10:00
Reply Date:  
7th October, 2021 by 15:00

Round Five:

Offer Date:  
12th October, 2021 from 10:00
Reply Date:  
14th October, 2021 by 15:00

