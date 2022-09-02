The latest Louth GAA Fixtures as the final battle for Quarter Finals spots commences

Paddy Reilly, St Brides, gets the better of Geraldines Shane O'Hanlon in Sunday's Senior championship game in Clan Na Gael Park. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Friday 2nd September 2022
DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Group 3
Glyde Rangers vs Na Piarsaigh
Darver Pitch 1
Throw in: 7:30PM Referee: Cathal O Brien
John Mitchels vs Dowdallshill
Clan na Gael, Dundalk
Throw in 7:30PM Referee: Kevin Carroll
DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Group 4
Naomh Malachi vs St Nicholas GFC
Stabannon
Throw in 7:30PM Referee: David J. Mc Ardle
Cuchulainn Gaels vs Wolfe Tones
Roche
Throw in 7:30PM Referee:Peter Hoey
CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Oilibhéar Pluincéad vs Glen Emmets
Darver Pitch 1
Throw in 4:30PM Referee: Thomas Carr
CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship Group 2
O`Raghallaighs vs St Kevins
Stabannon Parnells
Throw in 4:30PM Referee: Ultan Mc Elroy
CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship Group 3
Sean O’Mahonys vs O’Connells
Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill
Throw in: 6:30PM Referee: Kevin Brady
CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship Group 4
Kilkerley Emmets vs Dundalk Young Irelands
Darver Pitch 1
Throw in 7:30PM Referee: Paul Finnegan
Sunday 4th September 2022
Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship Group 1
Mattock Rangers vs St Brides
Páirc Mhuire, Ardee
Throw in: 2PM Referee: Derek Ryan
Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship Group 2
St Patrick’s vs Newtown Blues
The Grove, Castlebellingham
Throw in: 4PM Referee: Aidan Shevlin
Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship Group 3
Dreadnots vs Naomh Mairtin
Stabannon
Throw in: 6PM Referee: Paul Kneel
Sean McDermotts vs Stabannon
Darver Pitch 1
Throw in: 12PM Referee: Damien Connor
DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Group 2
Annaghminnon Rovers vs Lann Léire
Páirc Sean Misteal
Throw in: 12PM Referee: Bryan Smith
Monday 5th September 2022
Anchor Tours Group 4 Senior Football Championship Group 4
St Josephs vs Dundalk Gaels
Clan na Gael, Dundalk
Throw in: 7:30PM Referee: Stephen Murphy
Barry O'Hare kicked six points for Roche as they booked their place in the Intermediate Quarter Finals with a victory over O'Connells. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Paddy Reilly, St Brides, gets the better of Geraldines Shane O'Hanlon in Sunday's Senior championship game in Clan Na Gael Park. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Runar Hauge of Dundalk before the Extra.ie FAI Cup second round match between Wexford and Dundalk at Ferrycarrig Park. (Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
