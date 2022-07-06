The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 League Cup: Carrick Rovers 6 Square Utd 1
U16 League Cup: Bay Utd 6 Redeemer Celtic 2; Rock Celtic 4 Quay Celtic 0; Glenmuir Utd 6 Rockville 1
U16 Shield: Bellurgan Celtic 0 Termonfeckin Celtic 2; St Dominic's 0 Dromin Juveniles 6; Ardee Utd 2 Bellurgan Utd 4
U15 League Cup: Shamrocks 4 Dromin Juveniles 2; Woodview Celtic 0 Rock Celtic 4; Rock Celtic 6 Rockville 0; Bellurgan Utd 6 Glenmuir Utd 0; Termonfeckin Celtic 2 Shamrocks 1
U15 Shield: Woodview Celtic 2 St Dominic's 0; Bay Utd 3 Quay Olympic 0
U14 League Cup: Ardee Celtic 6 Muirhevnamor 0; Shamrocks 2 Glenmuir Utd 0; Rock Celtic 5 Woodview Celtic 0; Ardee Celtic 2 Ardee Utd 4
U14 Shield: Quay Celtic 3 Rockville 1; Quay Celtic 6 Dromin Juveniles 0; Quay Olympic 2 Bellurgan Utd 0; Muirhevnamor 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0
U13 League Cup: Quay Celtic 6 Bay Celtic 0; Rock Celtic 5 Glenmuir Utd 0; Shamrocks 6 Muirhevnamor 0
U13 Shield: Dromin Juveniles 6 Rockville 1; Ardee Celtic 2 St Dominic's 0; Quay Olympic 3 Bellurgan 3 (Quay win on penalties)
U12 League Cup: Redeemer Celtic 6 Dromin Utd Blue 0; Woodview Celtic 3 Walshestown 1; Rock Celtic 6 Glenmuir Utd 2; Ardee Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 0 (Bellurgan win on penalties)
U12 Shield: Blayney Academy White 2 Quay Olympic 6; Shamrocks Utd 6 Glenmuir Celtic 2; Muirhevnamor 0 Woodview Celtic White 2; Bay Utd 6 Ardee Utd 3; Quay Celtic 5 Bellurgan Celtic 2; Woodview Celtic Blue 3 Shamrocks Celtic 3 (Woodview win on penalties)
U12 Plate: Rockville 6 Bay Celtic 0
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Thursday July 7
U12 Shield: Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Athletic, Clancy Park 6.30PM; Woodview Celtic White v Bay Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 6.30PM; Quay Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Blue Clancy Park 7.45PM
U13 Shield: Bay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Rock Road 7.15PM; Muirhevnamor v Walshestown, Muirhevnamor Grass 7.15PM; Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic, Dromin 7.15PM
Saturday July 9
U9 Tigers: Glenmuir Utd v Quay Olympic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Shamrocks, Friary Field 11.00AM; Rock Celtic White v Bay Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U9 Panthers: Rock Celtic Red v Rock Celtic Stripes, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Bellurgan Blades v Glenmuir Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Ardee Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor Blue v Woodview Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM
U9 Lions: Bellurgan Cubs v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Dromin Juveniles v Bay Athletic, Dromin 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Muirhevnamor White, Gorman Park 11.00AM
U11 Seals: Bellurgan Blades v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic Red, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Glenmuir Utd v Walshestown, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
U11 Otters: Muirhevnamor v Ardee Celtic Blue, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Glenmuir Celtic, Fatima 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Quay Olympic, Flynn Park 10.45AM
U11 Dolphins: Bay Utd v Rock Celtic Stripes, Rock Road 9.45AM; Dromin Juveniles v Redeemer Celtic, Dromin 9.45AM; Bellurgan Cubs v St Dominic's, Flynn Park 11.45AM
U13 League Cup Semi-finals: Quay Celtic v Rock Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Redeemer Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM
U13 Shield Semi-Finals: Dromin Juv/Ardee Celtic v Quay Olympic, Venue TBC 11.00AM; Bay Celtic/Glenmuir Utd v Muirhevnamor/Walshestown Venue and time TBC
U13 Plate Semi-final: Rockville v St Dominic's, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U13 Plate: Bay Celtic/Glenmuir Utd v Muirhevnamor/Walshestown, Venue and Time TBC
U15 League Cup Semi-final: Rock Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
U15 Shield: Rockville v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 2.15PM
U15 Shield Semi-final: Woodview Celtic v Bay Utd, DKIT 12.30PM
U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup: Square Utd v Carrick Rovers, Monastery Pitch 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Shamrocks, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Glenmuir Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Glenmuir Park 2.15PM
Sunday July 10
U8 Terriers: Bellurgan Bandits v Rock Celtic White, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Redeemer Utd v Woodview Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Muirhevnamor Blue, Town Parks 11.00AM
U8 Spaniels: Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Quay Celtic v Bay Utd, Army Pitch 11.00AM; Bellurgan Blades v Rock Celtic Red, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U8 Setters: Muirhevnamor White v Quay Olympic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Dromin Juveniles v Glenmuir Utd, Dromin 11.00AM
U10 Hawks: Bellurgan Blades v Quay Celtic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Bandits, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Bay Celtic v Shamrocks, Rock Road 9.45AM
U10 Falcons: Ardee Celtic Blue v Quay Athletic, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Glenmuir Park 10.45AM; Shamrocks Utd v Rock Celtic White, Fatima 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Rock Road 10.45AM
U10 Eagles: Quay Olympic v Muirhevnamor Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Bellurgan Cubs v Bellurgan Bears, Flynn Park 10.45AM; Redeemer Celtic v Blayney Academy, Gorman Park 9.45AM; Rock Celtic Stripes v Ardee Celtic Red, Sandy Lane 9.45AM
U12 League Cup Semi-final: Redeemer Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Rock Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U12 Shield Semi-final: Quay Olympic/Bellurgan Athletic v Shamrocks Utd, Venue and Time TBC, Woodview Celtic White/Bay Utd v Quay Celtic/Woodview Celtic Blue, Venue and Time TBC
U12 Plate: Quay Olympic/Bellurgan Athletic v Glenmuir Celtic, Venue and Time TBC; Blayney Academy White v Dromin White, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Ardee Rovers v Muirhevnamor, Town Parks 11.00AM
U14 Shield Semi-final: Quay Celtic v Quay Olympic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd/Woodview Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Venue TBC 12.30PM
U14 Plate: Glenmuir Utd/Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Venue TBC 12.30PM
U16 League Cup: Shamrocks v Ardee Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM
U16 League Cup Semi-final: Rock Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
U16 Shield: Woodview Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic, DKIT 2.15PM; Dromin juveniles v Bellurgan Utd, Dromin 2.15PM; Quay Celtic v Rockville, Clancy Park 12.30PM
U16 Plate: St Dominic's v Ardee Utd, Friary Field 2.15PM
Tuesday July 12
U15 Shield Semi-final: Rockville/Glenmuir Utd v Dromin Juveniles, TBC 7.15PM
Wednesday July 13
U13 Plate Semi-final: Winner Plate 1 v R/Up Shield 3, Venue TBC 7.15PM
U16 League Cup Semi-final: Shamrocks/Ardee Celtic v Bay Utd, Venue TBC 7.15PM
U16 Shield: Shamrocks/Ardee Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Venue TBC 7.15PM
U16 Shield Semi-final: Woodview Celtic/Termonfeckin Celtic v Dromin juveniles/Bellurgan Utd, Venue TBC 7.15PM
U16 Plate: Woodview Celtic/Termonfeckin Celtic v Dromin juveniles/Bellurgan Utd, Venue TBC 7.15PM
U16 Plate Semi-final: Bellurgan Celtic v St Dominic's/Ardee Utd, Flynn Park 7.15PM
Thursday July 14
U12 Plate Semi-final: Winner Plate QF1 v Rockville, Venue TBC 7.15PM; Winner Plate QF3 v Winner Plate QF4, Venue TBC 7.15PM
U14 Plate Semi-final: Dromin Juveniles v Glenmuir Utd/Woodview Celtic/Bellurgan Celtic, Dromin 7.15PM
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.