03 Jul 2022

Dundalk Premier League Game of the Week: Shamrocks rout Redeemer to go joint top

Dundalk and District League Logo

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

03 Jul 2022 4:00 PM

Fyffes Premier League                                                                                                                                          Redeemer Celtic 1 Shamrock FC 4

A bumper crowd in Gorman Park were treated to a first class game between West side neighbours, Redeemer Celtic and Shamrock FC. On a perfect surface both sides played excellent passing games which led to plenty of exciting goalmouth incidents throughout the 90 minutes.

James O'Hare in the home side's nets produced a series of magnificent saves in the opening 20 minutes to deny Shamrock's the lead, but his resistance was broken on 23 minutes when Robbie Mackin rifled home in a crowded goalmouth to put Shamrock's ahead.

Five minutes later Dean Brown was all alone as he scored from David Ward's right wing cross. Just before the break, Alex Tuglea tucked home Dean Browns assist to make it 3-0.

Stephen Begley, Redeemers Man of the Match, got his side back into the game with a close range goal. The big crowd of home fans became very vocal as they could see a comeback on the cards, but ace poacher David Ward held off a defender minutes later to place the ball past O'Hare to make it 4-0 and kill off the fight back.

Shamrock's join Quay Celtic at the summit both with 15 points from six games. Despite the one sided scoreline, Redeemer really put it up Shamrock's and with a bit of luck could have made it a much tighter game.

