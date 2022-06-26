Fyffes Dundalk League Game of the Week: Shamrocks FC win top of the table clash

Shamrocks rout of Quay Celtic sees them go top of the Dundalk and District League on goal difference
Fyffes Premier League
Quay Celtic 2 Shamrock's FC 7
Clancy Park
Shamrocks proved too strong for Quay Celtic as they came away from Clancy Park with all three points following a goalfest that saw supporters treated to nine goals.
It was the Shamrock's that broke the deadlock after just 12 minutes, Bongi Dada firing low past Luke Savage. Within a minute David Ward had the visitors 2-0 ahead.
A wonderful sweeping move by Quay saw Thomas Daly fire home his 4th strike this term, while minutes before the break Scott Hearty, the league's leading scorer, with his 11th goal, drew the sides level at two apiece to complete their comeback.
However it only took a minute into the second half for the Quay defence to come under pressure again. After scrambling to clear the ball, it up popped nicely into the feet of man of the match Anton Reilly to stab Shamrock's into a 3-2 lead.
He struck again in the 58th minute heading home from a nicely delivered free kick. The hat-trick was completed with a stunning drive to the roof of the net.
Robbie Mackin made it 6-2 as the home side faded after Reilly's trio of goals. On 90 minutes Reilly completed the rout with a well taken header, to claim his 6th goal of the season.
This win puts Shamrock's on top due to goal difference over Quay, both on 12 points from five games. Glenmuir lie in 3rd spot with 10 points, from five games.
Goal Scorers
Scott Hearty Quay Celtic 11 goals
Sean Bailey Rampart 8 goals
Dean Brown Shamrock's 6 goals
Rory Kirke Rock Celtic 6 goals
Anton Reilly Shamrock's 6 goals
James O'Conor Shamrock's 5 goals
Even Durnin Rock Celtic 5 goals
Gavin Gaffney St.Domincs 5 goals
David Ward Shamrock's 5 goals
Joe Dunne Quay Celtic 5 goals
Ryan Marron Carrick Rovers 5 goals
Cillian Gartland Carrick Rovers 5 goals
Martin Rooney Faughart 4 goals
Thomas Daly Quay Celtic 4 goals
Travis Crowley Bay 4 goals
Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir 4 goals
Ciaran Walsh Rampart 4 goals
Niall Mackin Redeemer 4 goals
Hat-trick Heroes
Anton Reilly Shamrock's 4
Scott Hearty Quay 3
Sean Bailey Rampart 3
Thomas Daly Quay 3
Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir 3
Ryan Marron Carrick 3
Ciaran Walsh Rampart 3
