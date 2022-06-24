Gallery: Local clubs to the fore at Leinster Juvenile Track & Field Championships

Once again local runners, throwers and jumpers having been taking to the track and field in search of medals. This time it was the Leinster Juvenile Championships and it did not disappoint with the like St Gerards, St Peter's, Redeemer and Ardee all competing gallantly at the provincial level.
Below is a gallery of some of the best pictures from the action in Tullamore last weekend, a mix of action shots, medal celebrations and of course many happy faces as the stars of tomorrow from a variety of clubs showed us what they can do.
