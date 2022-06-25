Sam Ezenwaka brace not enough as Bay FC succumb to league leaders Trim Celtic

North East Football League

Bay FC 2-3 Trim Celtic

Bay welcomed league leaders Trim Celtic to Dundalk on Thursday night and like many previous games Trim left with all three points. But it wasn't plain sailing for the Meath men.

Trim came out of the traps quickly, testing Bay keeper Sean Nolan at the near post with a pile driver which the keeper parried away. On form Striker Sam Ezenwaka had Bay's first chance but dragged his shot wide of the mark.

15 minutes in the visitors took the lead, Bay lost possession just outside the box and the Trim striker picked up the ball, sailed passed another defender before finishing well at the near post.

Trim got in behind more than once in the first half and Bay were lucky that two balls flashed across the six yard box and weren't tapped home.

The Dundalk men came into the tie in the final 15 minutes of the opening period, Mike Adegboyega forcing a fine fingertip save over the bar from a header being the pick of numerous chances before the half time whistle.

Both sides knew the next goal was vital and it went the way of Trim, a cross lashed across the box was met by one of their strikers who turned it home from a couple yards out to double their lead.

Moments later it was 3-0 and their looked no way back for Bay, but right from the kick off from that third goal Bay went down the other end and grabbed one back. Ezenwaka was sent through one on one and expertly curled one around the on coming keeper.

The goal spurred Bay on and ten minutes later they grabbed a second, a clever dummy by substitute Gavin Donnelly again sent Ezenwaka through one on one. He finished well to half the deficit.

Bay were picking up all the second balls now and when Ezenwaka was slotted in again the keeper was forced into a big save to deny him his hattrick. The Trim keeper was the busier as we headed into the last ten minutes, but Bay were almost caught when a looping header from a corner crashed off the bar and Bay cleared their lines.

A good fightback from Bay FC against a very strong Trim side who were delighted to hear the full time whistle and claim all three points.

Team : Sean Nolan, Andy McDermott(Guadri Olowu 89), Angelo Stanley, Michael Adegboyega, Shaun O'Connor, Alfonso Crespo (cornel nazari 75), Stephen Woods, Sahnoon Buye, Alex Gamito, Sam Ezenwaka, Alan Dyas (Gavin Donnelly 60).