The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
Friday 3rd June
1. Trap 1 EXCLUSIVE GEM 29.20 Owned & trained by Richard Kearns and Michael Kearns
2. Trap 3 TREAT NIGHT 21.55 Owned by Kathleen Murray & trained by Francis Murray
3. Trap 4 TITANIC SOCKS 29.23 Owned by James Campbell & trained by Paul Whyte
4. Trap 2 DROOPYS LIPSTICK 28.66 Owned by The-Loyal-Royals-Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney
5. Trap 4 SUGAR FLAME 29.19 Owned & trained by Laurence Jones
6. Trap 5 DRUMCOVE BLITZ 21.31 Owned & trained by Aiden McAteer
7. Trap 5 SHELONE KING 29.02 Owned & trained by Patrick Malone and Patrick Sheehy
8. Trap 4 FRISKY WONDER 28.89 Owned by Brendan Mullan & James Mullen & trained by Brendan Mullan
Saturday 4th June
1. Trap 2 STEELY RACHAEL 21.61 Owned & trained by Catherine Kerr
2. Trap 4 GLASMEEN FLOW 29.24 Owned & trained by Declan Kelly
3. Trap 3 CORBALLY CHUBBS 21.98 Owned & trained by Liam Woods
4. Trap 6 HUDSONS BLOSSOM 29.60 Owned & trained by Thomas McGuirk
5. Trap 4 CLORAN COOKIE 29.05 Owned & trained by Emily Cole
6. Trap 6 MONLEEK MOROCCO 21.41 Owned by Rita Downey & trained by John Downey
7. Trap 3 GRAPEVINE 29.39 Owned by Kathleen Murray & trained by Francis Murray
8. Trap 4 INNFIELD TOMMY 29.00 Owned & trained by Conor Byrne
9. Trap 6 MAYTOWN STEEPLE 21.29 Owned by Peadar Woods & Conor Slevin and trained by Ambrose Quinn
10 Trap 3 FOUR WINDS BLOW 28.70 Owned & trained by Daire O’Connell
