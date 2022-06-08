Search

08 Jun 2022

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

2020 National Greyhound Racing Awards set for Sunday night

Friday 3rd June

1.            Trap 1    EXCLUSIVE GEM        29.20   Owned & trained by Richard Kearns and Michael Kearns

2.            Trap 3    TREAT NIGHT            21.55   Owned by Kathleen Murray & trained by Francis Murray

3.            Trap 4    TITANIC SOCKS         29.23   Owned by James Campbell & trained by Paul Whyte

4.            Trap 2    DROOPYS LIPSTICK    28.66   Owned by The-Loyal-Royals-Syndicate & trained by Martin Lanney

5.            Trap 4    SUGAR FLAME            29.19   Owned & trained by Laurence Jones

6.            Trap 5    DRUMCOVE BLITZ      21.31   Owned & trained by Aiden McAteer

7.            Trap 5    SHELONE KING          29.02   Owned & trained by Patrick Malone and Patrick Sheehy

8.            Trap 4    FRISKY WONDER       28.89   Owned by Brendan Mullan & James Mullen & trained by Brendan Mullan

 

Saturday 4th June

1.            Trap 2    STEELY RACHAEL       21.61   Owned & trained by Catherine Kerr

2.            Trap 4    GLASMEEN FLOW       29.24   Owned & trained by Declan Kelly

3.            Trap 3    CORBALLY CHUBBS    21.98   Owned & trained by Liam Woods

4.            Trap 6    HUDSONS BLOSSOM  29.60   Owned & trained by Thomas McGuirk

5.            Trap 4    CLORAN COOKIE        29.05   Owned & trained by Emily Cole

6.            Trap 6    MONLEEK MOROCCO  21.41   Owned by Rita Downey & trained by John Downey

7.            Trap 3    GRAPEVINE               29.39   Owned by Kathleen Murray & trained by Francis Murray

8.            Trap 4    INNFIELD TOMMY       29.00  Owned & trained by Conor Byrne

9.            Trap 6    MAYTOWN STEEPLE    21.29  Owned by Peadar Woods & Conor Slevin and trained by Ambrose Quinn

10           Trap 3    FOUR WINDS BLOW   28.70  Owned & trained by Daire O’Connell

