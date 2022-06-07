FF and SDLP cllrs issue joint statement on Narrow Water Bridge between Louth and Down

Dundalk-Carlingford councillor, Andrea McKevitt and Newry Mourne & Down SDLP councillor Declan McAteer, have issued a joint statement following the announcement by Louth County Council that it has gone to tender on the Narrow Water Bridge project.

In it they say:

"As councillors who have been involved in the Narrow Water Bridge project since we both became councillors, [we] welcome the confirmation from Louth County Council that they have now moved to tender stage. This follows on from recent wind tunnel testing of the design carried out in Denmark.

"Based on the assumption that works will commence in mid 2023, we feel now is the time for both Louth and Newry Mourne & Down Councils to push forward with supplementary plans to build upon the opportunities arising out of the bridge project. We know there will be finance available from the new Peace Plus Programme and there is already preparatory funding available which would inform larger schemes delivering the revitalisation of towns and villages such as Warrenpoint, Omeath, Rostrevor, Carlingford & Greenore around Carlingford Lough.

"We have already discussed many ideas at our joint Council Strategic Alliance meetings, examples being the development of food tourism, coordinated entertainment , festivals, cycling routes and cross-lough water activities. These need to be firmed up in order to come online in tandem with the completion of the project, thus deriving maximum value from, which no doubt will be, a substantial financial investment."