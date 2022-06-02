Search

02 Jun 2022

Shamrocks gain comfortable win over gallant Rampart Celtic

Shamrocks gain comfortable win over gallant Rampart Celtic

The Shamrocks FC team before a match earlier this year. (Credit: Shamrocks FC Facebook)

Reporter:

reporter

02 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Fyffes Premier League

Shamrocks FC 6 Rampart Celtic 1

This opening League clash between the two saw Shamrocks come out on top with a 6-1 victory. After a very even beginning with both sides going close to scoring, it was David Wards close in shot that put Shamrock's ahead. A spectacular long range effort from Dean Brown on 38 minutes sent the homeside in with a 2-0 halftime lead.

An early strike in the second half by Steven Fisher stretched Shamrocks lead before David Ward struck again to make it 4-0. Two fine saves by Shams keeper Conin Rooney, one from the penalty spot, denied a resurgant Rampart getting on the score sheet midway through the second half.

Sean Bailey with a well struck free kick made it 4-1 in the 71st minute. Minutes later Dean Pieter's scored with a tap in at the post, stretching the lead to 5-1.

James O'Connor with his 5th goal of the season completed the scoring to give the impressive home side a 6-1 win. With better finishing Rampart could have made it a more competitive game, the final scoreline not doing their efforts true justice.

The latest Dundalk Schoolboys’ League Fixtures and Results

Dundalk FC move up to second after beating St Pats

Dundalk IT hosts inaugural Northeast Senior League All Stars 2021/22

Inaugural FAI Schools/Independent Newspapers/DkIT Northeast Senior League All Stars

Division 1 Roundup: St Mochtas continue to pile the pressure on Newtown Blues

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media