Shamrocks gain comfortable win over gallant Rampart Celtic

The Shamrocks FC team before a match earlier this year. (Credit: Shamrocks FC Facebook)
Fyffes Premier League
Shamrocks FC 6 Rampart Celtic 1
This opening League clash between the two saw Shamrocks come out on top with a 6-1 victory. After a very even beginning with both sides going close to scoring, it was David Wards close in shot that put Shamrock's ahead. A spectacular long range effort from Dean Brown on 38 minutes sent the homeside in with a 2-0 halftime lead.
An early strike in the second half by Steven Fisher stretched Shamrocks lead before David Ward struck again to make it 4-0. Two fine saves by Shams keeper Conin Rooney, one from the penalty spot, denied a resurgant Rampart getting on the score sheet midway through the second half.
Sean Bailey with a well struck free kick made it 4-1 in the 71st minute. Minutes later Dean Pieter's scored with a tap in at the post, stretching the lead to 5-1.
James O'Connor with his 5th goal of the season completed the scoring to give the impressive home side a 6-1 win. With better finishing Rampart could have made it a more competitive game, the final scoreline not doing their efforts true justice.
