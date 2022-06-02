Search

02 Jun 2022

The latest Dundalk Schoolboys’ League Fixtures and Results

Dundalk Schoolboys' League to hold EGM to vote on potential return to winter season

The latest Dundalk Schoolboys’ League Fixtures and Results

Reporter:

reporter

02 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

U16 Premier: Glenmuir Utd 2 Woodview Celtic 0, Bellurgan Utd 1 Bay Utd 3, Woodview Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 3, Bay Utd 5 Dromin Juveniles 2, Termonfeckin Celtic 0 Glenmuir Utd 2, Shamrocks 2 Rock Celtic 1

U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic 0 Ardee Celtic 2, St Dominic's 2 Quay Celtic 3, Rockville 2 Ardee Utd 2

U15 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 2 Ardee Celtic 0, Dromin Juveniles 2 Shamrocks 2

U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 0, Woodview Celtic 0 Dromin Juveniles 0, Rock Celtic 5 Ardee Utd 0

U14 Division 1: Shamrocks 6 Bellurgan Celtic 0, Bay Utd 0 Glenmuir Utd 3, Rockville 3 Muirhevnamor 0

U12 Premier: Quay Celtic 3 Woodview Celtic 3, Redeemer Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 0, Bellurgan Utd 0 Woodview Celtic 2, Glenmuir Utd 2 Quay Celtic 6, Woodview Celtic Blue 1 Shamrocks Celtic 0, Redeemer Celtic 4 Ardee Celtic 2

U12 Division 1: Muirhevnamor 0 Bay Utd 4, Dromin Utd Blue 2 Rock Celtic 7, Bellurgan Celtic 2 Ardee Utd 3, Walshestown 2 Woodview Celtic White 1

U12 Division 2: Bellurgan Athletic 4 Dromin Utd White 3, Dromin Utd White 0 Blayney Academy White 6, Glenmuir Celtic 3 Bellurgan Athletic 2, Rockville 3 Quay Olympic 2

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Thursday 2 June

U14 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Woodview, Celtic Flynn Park 7.15PM

U13 Premier: Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic, Gorman Park 7.15PM; Shamrocks v Walshestown Fatima 7.15PM

U13 Division 1: Bay Celtic v Rockville, Rock Road 7.15PM

Tuesday 7 June

U12 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 8.25PM; Woodview Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 7.20PM; Shamrocks Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Fatima 6.15PM; Quay Celtic v Woodview Celtic Blue, Clancy Park 7.00PM

U12 Division 1: Ardee Utd v Walshestown, Town Parks 6.15PM; Woodview Celtic White v Muirhevnamor, Muirhevnamor AWP 6.15PM; Rock Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Sandy Lane 7.00PM; Bay Utd v Dromin Utd Blue, Rock Road 7.15PM

U12 Division 2: Ardee Rovers v Bay Celtic, Town Parks 7.20PM; Shamrocks Utd v Dromin Utd, White Fatima 7.25PM; Bellurgan Athletic v Rockville, Flynn Park 7.00PM; Blayney Academy White v Glenmuir Celtic, Beach Hill 7.15PM

Dundalk FC move up to second after beating St Pats

Dundalk IT hosts inaugural Northeast Senior League All Stars 2021/22

Inaugural FAI Schools/Independent Newspapers/DkIT Northeast Senior League All Stars

Division 1 Roundup: St Mochtas continue to pile the pressure on Newtown Blues

Knockbridge warm up for Championship with double Success

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media