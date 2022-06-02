The latest Dundalk Schoolboys’ League Fixtures and Results
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U16 Premier: Glenmuir Utd 2 Woodview Celtic 0, Bellurgan Utd 1 Bay Utd 3, Woodview Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 3, Bay Utd 5 Dromin Juveniles 2, Termonfeckin Celtic 0 Glenmuir Utd 2, Shamrocks 2 Rock Celtic 1
U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic 0 Ardee Celtic 2, St Dominic's 2 Quay Celtic 3, Rockville 2 Ardee Utd 2
U15 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 2 Ardee Celtic 0, Dromin Juveniles 2 Shamrocks 2
U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 0, Woodview Celtic 0 Dromin Juveniles 0, Rock Celtic 5 Ardee Utd 0
U14 Division 1: Shamrocks 6 Bellurgan Celtic 0, Bay Utd 0 Glenmuir Utd 3, Rockville 3 Muirhevnamor 0
U12 Premier: Quay Celtic 3 Woodview Celtic 3, Redeemer Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 0, Bellurgan Utd 0 Woodview Celtic 2, Glenmuir Utd 2 Quay Celtic 6, Woodview Celtic Blue 1 Shamrocks Celtic 0, Redeemer Celtic 4 Ardee Celtic 2
U12 Division 1: Muirhevnamor 0 Bay Utd 4, Dromin Utd Blue 2 Rock Celtic 7, Bellurgan Celtic 2 Ardee Utd 3, Walshestown 2 Woodview Celtic White 1
U12 Division 2: Bellurgan Athletic 4 Dromin Utd White 3, Dromin Utd White 0 Blayney Academy White 6, Glenmuir Celtic 3 Bellurgan Athletic 2, Rockville 3 Quay Olympic 2
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Thursday 2 June
U14 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Woodview, Celtic Flynn Park 7.15PM
U13 Premier: Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic, Gorman Park 7.15PM; Shamrocks v Walshestown Fatima 7.15PM
U13 Division 1: Bay Celtic v Rockville, Rock Road 7.15PM
Tuesday 7 June
U12 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 8.25PM; Woodview Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 7.20PM; Shamrocks Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Fatima 6.15PM; Quay Celtic v Woodview Celtic Blue, Clancy Park 7.00PM
U12 Division 1: Ardee Utd v Walshestown, Town Parks 6.15PM; Woodview Celtic White v Muirhevnamor, Muirhevnamor AWP 6.15PM; Rock Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Sandy Lane 7.00PM; Bay Utd v Dromin Utd Blue, Rock Road 7.15PM
U12 Division 2: Ardee Rovers v Bay Celtic, Town Parks 7.20PM; Shamrocks Utd v Dromin Utd, White Fatima 7.25PM; Bellurgan Athletic v Rockville, Flynn Park 7.00PM; Blayney Academy White v Glenmuir Celtic, Beach Hill 7.15PM
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.