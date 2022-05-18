Search

18 May 2022

Decisive Faughart victory sees them go one win away from Clancy Cup Semi-finals

Decisive Faughart victory sees them go one win away from Clancy Cup Semi-finals

Reporter:

reporter

18 May 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Clancy Cup Group D

Faughart Rovers 4 Thatch FC 1

Faughart Rovers made a winning start to life in the Dundalk and District League with a 4-1 victory over fellow newcomers Thatch F.C. in group D of the Clancy Cup.

After a very even opening 15 minutes, Martin Rooney put the home side ahead with a low shot from distance. Rooney doubled Faughart's advantage minutes later, rifling a free kick through the Thatch wall.

The second half saw the team from Drogheda gradually get on top and in the 65th minute Calum Sherry, courtesy of a thumping header, brought his side back in the game. It was his third goal in two games.

The games swung from end to end after this, and it was the home team who got the filip of an another score on 77 minutes, Andy Green heading home from a free kick to put Faughart 3-1 ahead.

Both teams saw the crossbar come to their rescue before Shane Murphy lobbed the Thatch keeper to make it 4-1, with minutes remaining.

On a lovely evening in Ravensdale both sides contributed to a very enjoyable match. This result means that Faughart will travel to Shamrock's tomorrow evening to see who gets to the Clancy Cup semifinals from Group D.

De La Salle Dundalk land regional title following goalfest in Monasterboice

Mark Connolly not ruling out staying with Dundalk when loan move expires in June

The Commentary Box: Dundalk’s away form leaving European football in jeopardy

Inside Track: Amy Broadhurst only too glad to return compliment to World champion

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media