Over 80 students attend first session of the Louth Junior NBA Programme

The students who recently introduced to basketball through the Junior NBA Programme
Over 80 students attended the first session of the Junior NBA programme being hosted by Dynamites Basketball Club Dromiskin Dundalk.
Students from St Peters NS Dromiskin, Kilsaran National School and Scoil Naomh Cholmcille Tullydonnell had a wonderful fun day learning basketball skills and the next session will be attended by 90 more students who will be introduced to the fundamentals of the sport.
Overall throughout these sessions 260 children will play basketball with 15 players from each school attending a festival of basketball sponsored by Decare Dental in the National Basketball Arena in Dublin on May 24th.
The primary goal of the Jr. NBA in Ireland is to provide an opportunity for kids around the country to play basketball. It provides young players with a fun and attention grabbing introduction to the sport through a partnership between the host clubs and local schools in their area.
It is a great non-competitive way for schools to start their journey in basketball and over the first two years of the League Basketball Ireland have reached over 2,000 new players. In 2022 there are ten new clubs and thirty new schools.
The Alternative Ulster: Stories from the Northern Irish Punks nominated in Film Documentary category
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.