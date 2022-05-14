Search

15 May 2022

Over 80 students attend first session of the Louth Junior NBA Programme

The students who recently introduced to basketball through the Junior NBA Programme

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

14 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Over 80 students attended the first session of the Junior NBA programme being hosted by Dynamites Basketball Club Dromiskin Dundalk. 

Students from St Peters NS Dromiskin, Kilsaran National School and Scoil Naomh Cholmcille Tullydonnell had a wonderful fun day learning basketball skills and the next session will be attended by 90 more students who will be introduced to the fundamentals of the sport. 

Overall throughout these sessions 260 children will play basketball with 15 players from each school attending a festival of basketball sponsored by Decare Dental in the National Basketball Arena in Dublin on May 24th.

The primary goal of the Jr. NBA in Ireland is to provide an opportunity for kids around the country to play basketball. It provides young players with a fun and attention grabbing introduction to the sport through a partnership between the host clubs and local schools in their area.

It is a great non-competitive way for schools to start their journey in basketball and over the first two years of the League Basketball Ireland have reached over 2,000 new players. In 2022 there are ten new clubs and thirty new schools.

