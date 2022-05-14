Search

15 May 2022

Greenore Golf Notes: Rare Hole in One sees Patricia Brennan land the top prize

Greenore Golf Notes: Rare Hole in One sees Patricia Brennan land the top prize

Patricia Brennan after her hole in one at the 6th green in Greenore

Reporter:

reporter

14 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Open Singles on Bank Holiday Monday May 2nd was won by Roisin Finn (41) 38pts. The Open Singles on Thursday May 5th brought in another fantastic score when Patricia Brennan (25) carded 42pts. 

This included the rare and exceptional feat of a hole in one at the 6th where Patricia played a superb 9 iron to a very difficult pin position on the right-hand side just over the pond. Great excitement ensued in the club house where she was given a standing ovation by Lady Captain Rita & members.  Runner up position went to Elizabeth Donnelly (41) with 41pts.

After torrential rain on Friday, the course was playing considerably longer for the Saturday May 7th competition. Elizabeth Donnelly featured again with a sound 38pts with Anne McDonnell (30) on 37pts & in form Marian Jordan (26) taking third position with 35pts on countback.

Today (Saturday May 14th), the holds its Captain’s prize for ladies. This is their first strokeplay competition and counts towards GOY No 3 & Medal. Captain Brendan Tumility will present his prizes on Saturday evening shortly after all cards are returned. 

Greenore's first Inter club team play on the 19th of May. The Challenge Cup team, captained by Anne McDonnell, play Forest Little Golf Club with two matches at Home and three away. This is followed on May 22nd when Revive Active 4 Ball also play Forest Little. This team is captained by Margaret Hanley alongside Patricia Brennan.

The minor Cup team captained by Ann Davey will play on May 29th against Roganstown Golf Club.

St Vincent’s Past Pupil Annual Competition takes place at Greenore on June 13th, with timesheet open since Monday.  Please contact 087 9705722 to book your place for the 3rd year of this hugely popular event which was initiated by Anne McDonnell, former Principal of St Vincents’ Secondary School and a Past Captain of Greenore.

The Commentary Box: Dundalk’s away form leaving European football in jeopardy

Division 1 Roundup: Mixed fortunes for last year’s Senior Finalists

All bathing spots in Louth achieve Excellent water quality status

Dundalk Daffodil Day collection raises almost €24,000 for the Irish Cancer Society

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media