15 May 2022

All bathing spots in Louth achieve Excellent water quality status

All bathing spots in Louth achieve Excellent water quality status

Jason Newman

13 May 2022 2:00 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

All bathing spots in Louth have again achieved an Excellent bathing quality status from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In a report released today Templetown, Port lurganboy beach, Clogherhead and Seapoint were all placed in the highest possible category. 

Each year, local authorities take samples of bathing waters just before, and during the bathing season.

In Ireland, the season runs from 1 June to 15 September each year.

Nationally, 97% of the 148 identified bathing waters met or exceeded the minimum required standard and 115 bathing waters were Excellent quality, up 4 from 2020.
Two bathing waters were Poor, down 2 from 2020. These were Balbriggan (Front Strand Beach) and Lady’s Bay, Buncrana.

