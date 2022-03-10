Search

10 Mar 2022

Dundalk FC announce new sponsorship deal with Blackstone Motors

Dundalk FC's Dan Williams, head coach Stephen O'Donnell and Sam Bone pictured with Donal Waters and Noel Stewart of Blackstone Motors

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

10 Mar 2022 3:32 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Blackstone Motors have increased their sponsorship of sport in Louth with the news this afternoon that they have returned as the the official mobility partner for Dundalk FC in 2022.

The dealership, which has showrooms in Dundalk, Drogheda and Cavan will provide the Lilywhites with two all-new Renault Arkana RS Line vehicles and a brand new Renault Trafic Sport kit van. Their logo will appear on both the back of the jersey and on the sleeves of the home, away and third kits.

The agreement brings Dundalk FC and Blackstone Motors together for a second time following a very successful - and trophy-laden - partnership between 2015 and 2020 that saw Blackstone provide the club with over 20 brand ambassador vehicles. 

 “We are delighted to have Blackstone Motors back on board" stated the club's chief Operating Officer Martin Connolly.

"Dundalk FC enjoyed a hugely successful period during our previous spell and we hope that this will be repeated, both for ourselves and Blackstone Motors.

“Blackstone Motors are a huge sponsor and supporter of local sport and we are delighted that they have decided to expand this further by teaming up with us once again.”

It is not their only major sporting partnership in the county, with the dealership already on board with both Louth GAA and Drogheda United. Blackstone Motors co-owner Donal Waters was delighted to be back involved with the Oriel Park side. 

“Over the past 10 years we have supported Dundalk FC with sponsorship and we are really excited to be partnering with them again for the 2022 season" he exclaimed.

“Supporting the community has always been a priority for Blackstone Motors. It’s our way of saying a big thank you to all of our customers and supporters of Dundalk FC.

Local News

