Geraldines GFC club Notes: Gers put Young Irelanders to the sword

Our Senior Men got their season underway with a victory over Dundalk Young Irelands in DKiT on Sunday morning in the Paddy Sheelan Cup. It was a decent performance for the first competitive fixture of the season.

All the more pleasing was that some players experienced their first taste of senior action. Final score was 3-10 to 1-06. Next Sunday the Pats come to McGeough Park for the second PSC fixture with throw in at 11 am.

Congrats to all Gers players who have represented their County in the past few weeks. All in the club are very proud of you.

Training has started up or is starting up soon within our juvenile section, so keep an eye out on our social media pages for details of training and matches. Remember you can keep up to date with all club activity on our social media platforms and on Clubzap.

Club membership is now due and can be paid for on Clubzap. Our Lotto stands at €4200.00; please check our social media for details of the ways in which you can take part. We thank everyone who supports our club lotto; funds raised are essential to the running of our facilities for the entire parish to enjoy. Remember that you have got to be in it to win it.

For more information please follow the Geraldines GFC via their social media pages. You will find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram as well as on their website geraldinesgfc.com.