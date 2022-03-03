Kevin Mullen Shield Roundup: Derek Crilly starts Stabannon tenure with a win

Kevin Mullen Shield Group A

NA PIARSAIGH 2-12

DOWDALLSHILL 0-4

Holders Na Piarsaigh began their title defence with a convincing win over their town neighbours in this season opener at a breezy St Brigid’s Park.

Micheal Begley proved a constant thorn in the home teams’ side, scoring both goals in the opening half, the first of which came from the penalty spot after 11 minutes. He also contributed some excellent points, prior to his second half withdrawal.

Dowdallshill, with former player Gerry McShane now in charge, raised four white flags in that opening half hour, but trailed 2-6 to 0-4 at the break.

And it was largely one way traffic on the re-start, with Na Piarsaigh gradually extending their lead, and the ‘Hill failing to register a single score during the entire second period, as the match petered out towards it’s inevitable conclusion.

NA PIARSAIGH: Donal Connolly; Stephen Arrowsmith, Shane Roddy, Chris Kellet; Joe Woods, Conall Shields (0-1), Robert Murphy; Mark O'Hare, John Garvey; Gerard Smyth (0-1), Micheal Begley (2-7), Mark Larkin (0-1); Sean Geeney, David Boyle, Daniel Kerr. Subs: Robbie O'Hanlon (0-2), Ciaran Murphy, Tommy Muckian, Gerard Rice, Jason McCourt, Tiernan Nash and Seamus Gonnolly.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; Anton Rogers, Eamon Duffy, Dylan McDonald; Paddy McKenna, Sean Duffy, Stephen Murray; Justin Halley, Luke O’Brien; Donal Magennis, David Ryan, Cian Kieran; Paul Gill (0-2), Niall McManus (0-2), Jack McGailey. Subs: Noel Finnegan, Peter Hughes, Tommy Craig, Darren Rogers, Brian Donnelly, James McKenna, Ger Blaine and Gary Slevin.

LANNLEIRE 2-18 ST NICHOLAS 2-0

Lannleire are up and running for 2022 as they cruised to victory over St Nicholas in Group A of the Kevin Mullen Shield on Sunday afternoon.

The Dunleer men got on top from the opening whistle and made their possession count with scores from Colin Murphy, Killian Gregory and Bob Murphy, while a goal from Ciaran Dunne on 25 minutes helped extend the half time advantage to 1-14 to 2-0.

The Nicks reward for their efforts during the half came in the form of goals from Rian Farrell and Hayden Quinn. Facing the breeze in the second half, Lannleire added 1-4 to their half time total, with substitute Pierce Hawkins adding the Lannleire goal on 57 minutes.

LANNLEIRE: Liam Callan; Jason Torris, Paul Doyle, Darragh Goodman; Kyle van Rijhn (0-1), Briain McGuinness (0-1), Aaron McArdle; Jack Maguire (0-1), Ian Mulroy; Gary Monaghan, Bob Murphy (0-3), Colin Murphy (0-6); Ciaran Dunne (1-0), Killian Gregory (0-3), Alan Murphy (0-1). Subs: Pierce Hawkins (1-1) for C Dunne; Caoimhin Maher (0-1) for G Monaghan; Alex Carroll for A Murphy; Lorcan Callaghan for B Murphy; Ryan McArdle for I Mulroy; Luke Boylan-Dunne for K Gregory; Cathal Grimes for B McGuinness.

Kevin Mullen Shield Group B

STABANNON PARNELLS 0-12 WESTERNS 0-4

Stabannon Parnells welcomed former Louth player Derek Crilly to their ranks with a big win over the Westerns at Reaghstown.

The visitors dominated the first half playing with a strong wind to lead 0-10 to 0-1 at the turn with Derek’s brother-in-law Aonghus Giggins impressing with three points. Westerns fared much better in the second half, while Niall Cluskey missed a penalty for Parnells.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Anthony Briscoe; Patrick Bell, Barry McCoy, Cathal Halpenny; Johnny McGee, David Cluskey, Thomas Campbell; Derek Crilly (0-2), Niall Cluskey (0-2); Ger Durkin (0-1), Aonghus Giggins (0-3), Fintan Martin (0-2); Willy Rogers, Anto Byrne (0-1), Niall Fanning (0-1). Subs: Tadgh Carroll, Daniel Bannon, Dean Lynch, Shane Sweeney, Cathal Reynolds.

WESTERNS: Peter Shiels; Andrew Murray, Nicholas Morgan, Colin Martin; John Murray, Sean McGuinness, Killian Daly; Anthony Durnin, Rowan Gallagher; Conor Smyth, Conor McLellan, Mick Martin; Justin Cunningham (0-2), Dylan Ogle (0-1), Shane Matthews. Subs: Ryan Duffy (0-1), Aidan McGarrell (0-1).

GLYDE RANGERS 2-8 JOHN MITCHELS 1-5

Glyde Rangers struck the first blow in Group B of the Kevin Mullen Shield when they secured a six-point win over John Mitchels on Sunday afternoon. Trevor O’Brien was the man in form for the winners as he fired in a total of 1-6 to help his side to victory.

Although Robbie Coyle found the net for the Mitchels, it was O’Brien’s first half goal that helped the hosts to take a 1-5 to 1-2 advantage into the break.

The Mitchels battled gamely in the second half but they were unable to seriously threaten the lead and Ciaran Sheridan’s goal put the seal on Glyde’s victory.

GLYDE RANGERS: Dave Brennan; Pauric Kearney, Cein Sheridan, Peter Duffy; Barry Brennan, Conor Sheridan, Gerard Bourton; Ciaran Sheridan (1-0), Dion Conlon (0-2); Chris Kelly, Gerard Farrell, Aaron Devlin; Trevor O’Brien (1-6), Killian Scott. Subs: Sean Devenney, Dean Smyth, Killian Gallagher, Dylan Kearney.

JOHN MITCHELS: Michael Quinn; Gareth Finnegan, John Devitt, Liam Devitt; Shane Crossan, Mikey Nulty (0-1), Emmet Farrell; John Bingham, Aaron Keely; Barry Cousins, Gareth Kane (0-1), Cathal Bradley; Robbie Coyle (1-1), Steven Coyle (0-1), Jake Gillespie (0-1). Subs: Leigh Ross for L Devitt, Alan Mackin for G Finnegan, Stephen Bingham for C Bradley, Anthony Coyle for A Keely.

Kevin Mullen Shield Group C

NAOMH MALACHI 1-11 CUCHULAINN GAELS 1-5

Naomh Malachi proved too strong for Cuchulainn Gaels in their Kevin Mullen Shield Group C encounter at Courtbane last Sunday afternoon.

The home side made a bright start to the game and with a goal from Emmet Mullen and points from Shane Rogers, they had a firm grip on proceedings as they led by 1-5 to 0-0 at the break.

The Omeath men upped the tempo in the second half and proved much more competitive with the assistance of the elements.

A goal for the Gaels gave them hope, but the Malachis were not to be denied as points from subs Ciaran Hughes and Ronan McElroy saw them complete a six-point victory.

NAOMH MALACHI: David Rogers; Stephen Burns, Conor Begley, Aaron Gogarty; Conaill Stafford, David Begley, Paul Gogarty; Paudie McLoughlin, Kevin McShane; Donal Begley, Paudie Moley (0-2), Emmet Mullen (1-1); Brendan McShane, Jamie Kelly (0-2), Shane Rogers (0-5).

Subs: Michael McLoughlin for S Rogers, Ciaran Hughes (0-1) for E Mullen, James McShane for P McLoughlin, Gary McShane for J Kelly, Ronan McElroy (0-1) for Donal Begley, Paul Burke for B McShane, Cian Fee for P Gogarty, Paul Gogarty for P Moley.

GLEN EMMETS 1-10 WOLFE TONES 0-7

Junior Champions Glen Emmets began where they left off last season with an impressive win over an inexperienced Wolfe Tones side in Drogheda.

The first score of the match came from play with Jordan Duffy popping the ball over the bar for a point but the Tullyallen men led 1-6 to 0-2 at the break thanks to a neat Alex Blakeman Fowler finish to the net.

The home side won the second half with points from substitute Emmet Judge, notching a brace, and a well taken 45 from goalkeeper Stephen Murray Kierans. Emmets however had too much work done in the first half with Alex Carolan impressing over the hour.

GLEN EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Tom Grimes, Shane Noone, Luke McCarthy; Evan English, Danny Grimes, Charlie Walsh; Cian Talbot, Keith Boylan; Alex Fowler (1-1), Ronan Grufferty (0-1), Jamie Farnan; James Butler (0-1), Alex Carolan (0-4), Damien Grimes (0-2). Subs: Keelan O’Neill for R Grufferty, C Maguire (0-1) for J Farnan, Robbie Byrne for T Grimes, Sam Kenny for C Walsh, L Fordham for D Grimes.

WOLFE TONES: Stephen Murray Kierans (0-1); Donny Byrne, Reece Owens, Rhys McGovern; Sean Flanagan, Patrick Fanning, Adam Gartland; Alan Fanning, Mark Healy (0-1); Sean Kelly, Niall Smith (0-1), Jordan Duffy (0-1); Caelan Gallagher Floody, Graham Fanning, Darren Weldon (0-1) . Subs: Emmet Judge (0-2), Lorcan Mallon, Shane Kelly, Kevin Brady.