Group One winner lands another victory at Dundalk Stadium ahead of trip to Meydan

No doubt, the star turn at Dundalk last Friday was A Case Of You. A winner at Dundalk last March, he went on to land the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp in France in October, a victory that gave trainer Ado McGuinness a landmark first Group 1 success.

Following a comfortable win in the Book Online @DundalkStadium.com Race, he’ll be chasing another big prize at Meydan in March at the Dubai Racing Carnival.

There were only three course-and-distance winners in the card’s opening race and two of them filled the first two places, with Annecherie (10/3 co-fav) running on strongly to hold another of the co-favourites, Jake Peter, by half-a-length as the pair hit the line well. It was 6.5 lengths back to the third.

Billy Lee was on board the progressive Sheila Lavery-trained filly, who is owned and was bred by England-based John Runeckles and Singapore-based David Llewelyn.

Billy went on to complete a double when Catena Zapata (7/1) finished fast and late to collar long-time leader Chavajod in the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

Winning trainer Henry de Bromhead might be readying his powerful team for the Cheltenham Festival but has now had three Dundalk winners since January 14th.

Having finished second in each of his last-three races, the Michael Halford-trained Elzaamsan was sent off as a short-priced favourite for the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Maiden and, for most of the contest, looked likely to score.

However, he had to settle for second again as the Chris Timmons-trained Razdan (7/1), who was bred by the Aga Khan, swooped fast and late to collar him close home.

The winner, who races for the Royal Racing Club and was ridden by Gary Halpin, had finished 8.5 lengths behind Elzaamsan over course and distance on January 19th but emphatically reversed that form today on what was just his second start for his new stable.

The fine form of trainer Luke Comer continued when Bring Us Paradise (20/1) was an emphatic winner of the card’s 12-furlong handicap. Luke, who also owns Bring Us Paradise, has now had nine winners at the Stadium since October 29th.

Successful jockey Chris Hayes, who was Dundalk’s champion jockey last year, has now had a winner at three of the four Dundalk meetings at which he has so far ridden this year.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Singsong Lady had made a good impression when winning a maiden at Dundalk on January 21st and she came home in front tonight in the Racing TV Club Day At Dundalk Race but was then demoted to second following a Stewards’ Enquiry.

Getting the race was the Ger Lyons-trained newcomer Jezebel Queen (7/2), who was ridden by Mark Enright and is owned by Newtown Anner Stud Farm, whose strike-rate at Dundalk in the last year is impressive.

The winner, who was purchased by her owners as a yearling for £170,000, has a lovely pedigree, being by Galileo out of Banimpire, who was trained by Jim Bolger and won two Group 2 races and three Group 3s for him when owned by his wife Jackie.

Banimpire, who also finished second in the Irish Oaks, was then sold for €2,300,000 at the Goffs November Mares Sale in 2011 before fetching 1,500,000 guineas at the Tatts December Mares Sale in 2012. Jezebel Queen’s value as a broodmare will have increased considerably because of this success.

The Tom Dowling-trained Mullacash Buzz, who is owned by his landlord Martin Flinter, caused a 66/1 surprise when winning at Dundalk on November 19th but proved that to be no fluke when, on his fourth run since then, he ran out a good winner of the first division of the apprentice handicap.

His SP on this occasion was 8/1 and the success proved particularly pertinent as it provided Jack Cleary with his first fourth win as a jockey, but his first since October.

The second division went to the well-supported Woodrow (6/1), who, trained a few miles north of Dundalk in Warrenpoint by Leanne Breen, scored by half-a-length in the hands of Scott McCullagh for owner Patrick Gallagher.