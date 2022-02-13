Competitive American Football returns to Dundalk after a two year hiatus

After losing two season’s to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Louth Mavericks American Football Club are finally returning to the gridiron to play in their first league game since June 2019.

The Mavericks will be playing in the AFI Division 2 this season with the goal of rebuilding the club post-covid and winning promotion to regain their status as a Division 1 team next year.

The Mavs will be kicking off their season by reigniting their local rivalry with the Meath Bulldogs who they haven’t faced off against since 2016. The game will take place in Athboy RFC on March 13th at 1PM.

They then play their first home game at the grounds of Dundalk RFC against the Antrim Jets on April 3rd at 2PM and supporters are welcome and encouraged to come down and cheer them on.

This is followed by away trips to Belfast and Malahide to take on the NI Razorbacks (April 24th) & North Dublin Pirates (May 1st) before returning home to face the Causeway Giants (May 22nd) and reacquainting themselves with the Bulldogs (June 12th).

They travel north of the border again in June to battle again with the Jets (June 26th) on their home patch and the final game of the regular season will be home against the Pirates (July 3rd) which they hope to double as an early 4th of July/End of Season BBQ.

Keep an eye on their socials (@LouthMavericks) for more info, it’s sure to be a can’t miss event. The Playoffs will take place on July 17th & 31st and the Louth Mavericks will hope to be involved but nothing is guaranteed in football and, as Al Pacino said, “On any given Sunday you're gonna win or you're gonna lose.”

“We are extremely excited to have American Football back after a two year absence” stated club president Aidan Carr upon the announcement of the 2022 fixture list.

“We are currently in a rebuild year and are actively recruiting and welcome anyone over the age of 18 to come down and give American Football a try.

“We look forward to reigniting our old rivalry with the Meath Bulldogs and the healthy competition from the rest of the teams we will face this year in iAFL2”

The Louth Mavericks continue to prepare for the season, training bi-weekly on Thursday evenings in DKIT Sport at 7pm and on Saturday mornings on the DKIT Outdoor pitches at 10am.

They are always looking for new members and no previous experience is required; it is a great way to keep fit and try a new sport in 2022.

You can get in touch with them through their social media accounts or just show up to a training session where you will be welcomed with open arms and will soon know what it means to be a Maverick. A fixture list for 2022 is below.