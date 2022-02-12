Search

12 Feb 2022

Blackrock AC land pole vaulting Gold at Leinster Indoors Championships

Blackrock AC land pole vaulting Gold at Leinster Indoors Championships

Jonathan Gibson leaping his way to victory for Blackrock in the U15 Pole Vault. (Pic: Perri Williams)

Patrick Flaherty

12 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Blackrock Athletics Club juveniles were in action over the weekend of the 5th / 6th February at the Leinster Juvenile Indoor Championships in Athlone and performed brilliantly. 

Jonathan Gibson came home with Gold in the U15 boys Pole Vault competition with a personal best performance of 2.40m, and qualified for the Juvenile Indoor Nationals next month.

This was all the more impressive as it was his first pole vault competition. He also finished fourth in the U15 boys 60m hurdles, and 7th in the shot put.

Dillon Rowland finished an impressive 5th in the U15 boys Long Jump with a leap of 4.31m and did well enough in his 60m sprint heat to make the final. James Scanlon finished 6th place in the U14 boys shot putt with some solid throws.

For the girls, there were also some excellent performances. Rebecca Trimble qualified second in her heat for the U13 girls 60m hurdles final, showing great natural talent and speed, and ran well in her 60m sprint. 

In the U14 girls 60m sprint, Sophie Skelly, Lucy McMahon and Jenny Hawe ran for Blackrock, with Jenny qualifying for the semi-finals in a very competitive field. Faith Scanlon finished well in the U13 girls shot put with some strong throws and great technique.

Meanwhile away from the track Aoibhin McMahon has been selected as the 2021 juvenile star athlete for County Louth.
She was presented with her national award by the president of Athletics Ireland John Cronin during the championship in Athlone.

