Getting to know those in charge of the Louth ladies Senior and underage teams

Julie Fitzpatrick (U16 Manager)

Julie Fitzpatrick has been a tireless servant to Ladies Football in Louth and currently holds the position of U16 manager for the 2022 season.

The Naomh Mairtin clubwoman was over the Louth U14 squad last year which was pitted against the best sides in the province. They put up fine performances against Kildare and Meath and managed to defeat Longford during a campaign impacted greatly by the pandemic.

Julie will be well informed with this bunch of footballers, having three years ago oversaw them during their time in the U13 Louth Development squad.

“My hopes for 2022 would I guess firstly be that this present Louth U16 squad would be successful and competitive in competitions that they are involved in” stated Fitzpatrick.

“Secondly, it would be to see more female involvement, not alone at Club level but also at County level. A recent report on Coaching in sports, undertaken by the LGFA/GAA was that 79% of coaches are male so it would be nice to reduce that percentage to reflect more female participation.”

Roisin Soraghan (Louth Girls U14 Manager)

Taking up the role of U14 manager in 2022 is Cooley Kickhams Roisin Soraghan. Over the years she has built up a fine reputation for naturing young talent, making her a superb appointment by Louth LGFA.

In the past Soraghan has coached her home club’s Minor team, while also working with and honing the skills of those in the Geraldines GFC.

After stints with their roots teams at U8, U10 and U12, the Haggardstown based side rewarded her commitment by naming her as the manager of their Minor team. She is also a member of Wayne Freeman’s backroom team with the Louth Seniors which shows how highly she is rated as a coach.

Her goals for the year ahead are not just engrained in finding success on the field and trying to bring trophies back to the Wee County.

Instead, she will focus on letting her players build friendships and have fun. All while she does all in her power to bring the best out of them and getting them to understand the importance of using both feet in their games.

Martin Rice (Minor Manager)

Brought in to fill one of the most vital managerial roles of the lot is Martin Rice, who is taking on the responsibility of overseeing the Louth Minors in 2022.

Rice brings an array of experience to the fore, having managed both men’s and ladies’ teams during his time on the sideline.

Just some of the coaching roles he has filled over the years with Cooley Kickhams include being the manager of the Peninsula men’s Junior team, as well as a selector on their Senior team.

In the ladies’ game he developed talent at U12, U14, U16 and Minor level, showing his ability to work with young players and get the best out of them.

It doesn’t stop there as this prowess at underage levels rewarded him with the top job in the ladies’ section of the club, managing both the Cooley A and B teams.

His hopes and goals for 2022 are to be competitive in every match they play in, while doing the girls justice at every opportunity as well as to support his backroom team who are and will be vital to any successes they may achieve.

Wayne Freeman (Senior Manager)

Taking on the responsibility of managing the Louth Senior team for a third season in a row is Kildare native Wayne Freeman.

The Monasterboice man is one of the youngest inter county managers in the country having taken up this role back in 2019 when he was just 25. He brought an array of experience to the job having been involved with male and female teams.

Before taking on the role with the Wee County, Freeman cut his teeth in the inter county game as a coach with both the Laois and Kildare Minor teams as well as managing and coaching numerous club teams.

So far he has guided the Girls in Red to a Division Four Title in 2021, all while keeping Louth highly competitive in the Intermediate Championship. Last year they made it out of a group containing Offaly and Down before losing to Laois in the Quarter Finals.

“My hopes for 2022 is that we strive for more success” stressed the young coach. “The team is very talented and very driven, so we put an expectation on ourselves to have a good National League and progress further in the championship.”