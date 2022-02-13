Search

13 Feb 2022

Dundalk Golf Notes: Shekleton and Carroll takes the spoils in competitive Champagne Scramble

Dundalk Golf Notes: Shekleton and Carroll takes the spoils in competitive Champagne Scramble

A birds eye view of Dundalk Golf Club. (Credit: Dundalk Golf Club Twitter)

13 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

DUNDALK

There was a very enjoyable Two Person 14 Hole Champagne Scramble sponsored by Tiernan’s Centra Blackrock played over the last weekend of January.

It resulted in a win for the high-low combination of Andrew Shekleton and Gerard Carroll (5) who dove-tailed brilliantly to shoot an impressive 44pts over the 14 Holes.

That left them two points clear of the field with the Knockbridge pairing of Aaron Hoey (9) and Pearse Murphy (13) finishing second on 42pts.

Stephen Murphy (12) and Patsy Cole (16) were third on 41pts while Joe Flanagan & Finbarr Griffin (19) needed countback to take fourth after shooting 40pts.

Saturday January 29 and Sunday 30 January - Two Person 14 Hole Champagne Scramble sponsored by Tiernan’s Centra Blackrock – Overall: Andrew Shekleton (19) & Gerard Carroll (5) 44pts, Aaron Hoey (9) & Pearse Murphy (13) 42pts, Stephen Murphy (12) & Patrick Cole (16) 41pts,  Joe Flanagan (17) & Finbarr Griffin (19) 40/26pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The third week of the Spring League saw Bernie McCabe, Maeve Ahern and Mary Horan claim the divisional top spots with impressive scores in the 14 hole competition.

Saturday, January 29 & Tuesday, February 1 - Spring League Week 3 - Division 1: Bernie McCabe (18.2) 31pts, Pauline Campbell (11.5) 29pts, Mags Coburn (17.2) 28pts.

Division 2: Maeve Ahern (25.2) 30pts, Briege Renaghan (22.8) 28pts, Caroline Dunne (21.8) 28pts.

Division 3: Mary Horan (37.3) 30pts, Joan Smith (31.9) 29pts, Geraldine Mohan (32.7) 29pts. 9 Hole Competition: Finola Oakes (40.8) 17pts, Jennifer Holland (15.2) 17pts.

