Louth Golf Club to host National Championships in 2022

A national championship will return to the Wee County in 2022 with County Louth Golf Club set to host the Women’s & Girls’ Amateur Open Championship. One of the most important dates on the Irish golfing calendar, the event will take place at the former home of the Irish Open from 6-8 May.

The course will also hold a prestigious male event late in the Summer when the East Of Ireland Ireland Amateur Open is contested there from from the 4-6th of June. That event returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019.

It isn't the only golf club in the county to be awarded a big championship, with Dundalk Golf Club playing host to one of the provinces biggest inter team competitions. On August 6th The Barton Shield North Leinster Area Final will be decided there.

The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships .

The Irish Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship has been created, and will be played alongside the Men’s competition at Blainroe GC in September 2022.

For the first time ever, the best boys and girls in the country will come together in a National Championship as Kilkeel GC hosts the Irish Boys & Girls Amateur Close Championships from 28 June to 1 July.

Ireland’s best Senior golfers will converge on Thurles GC on the same dates to play in the Irish Senior Men’s & Women’s Amateur Close Championships.

2022’s Inter-Club season will see the AIG Men’s and Women’s Senior Cup champions crowned at Tramore GC from September 1-4. Knightsbrook and PGA National Slieve Russell will also host All-Ireland Inter-Club Finals in September.

Following his successful 2021 season, Peter O’Keeffe will look to defend his Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship at The Island in mid-May, followed by the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship at Headfort GC in mid-August.

Golf Ireland are also delighted to announce the creation of the Irish Disability Open Championship, which will be played for the first time in 2022.

Speaking about the 2022 schedule, Golf Ireland’s Director of Championships Mark Wehrly said; "We’re excited to be able to provide more high-profile opportunities to showcase men’s and women’s golf together at the highest competitive levels in Ireland.

"Last year, for the first time, men’s and women’s inter-club finals were staged together and the atmosphere was fantastic. We now hope to build on that with these national championships while maintaining and even increasing the already very high standard of golf played at them."