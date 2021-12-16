Major rejig to playing staff continues at Dundalk as two more players announce departure

While the last week has lifted the spirits of Dundalk FC fans as former captain and club stalwart Stephen O'Donnell was finally announced as the head coach for the 2022 season, sadly this has not stopped the trend of more of players departing the club.

Joining an ever growing list is the midfield duo of Raivis Jurkovskis and Sam Stanton, who return to their native countries following short stints at Oriel Park.

Latvian international Jurkovskis played 35 times for the club in all competitions, but has been snapped up by Riga FC who finished fourth in their league last season.

Meanwhile Stanton's signature has been secured by Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers, with whom he has penned a a two year deal to keep him at the club until the Summer of 2024.

The midfielder made 40 appearance for the Lilywhites in 2021 having arrived from the American based USL Championship side Phoenix Rising. He was a major part of Dundalk's run in the Europa Conference League, playing in all six ties before they were narrowly knocked out by Dutch side Vitesse.

His one goal for the Lilywhites was a memorable one, rattling the net to finish off a superb team move as Dundalk defeated Bohemians in front of bumper Oriel Park crowd shortly after the easing of restrictions on outdoor sporting events back in September.

They join an ever growing list of names that have left Dundalk in the off season. Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney, Will Patching and Cameron Dummigan have already departed for Derry City while speculation continues to grow that Dan Cleary will leave the club to join St Johnstone in Scotland.

Other recruits from abroad such as Alessio Abibi, Sonni Nattestad, and Wilfried Zahibo are all expected to find new clubs, with O'Donnell at the time of writing only having Andy Boyle, Mayowa Animasahun and Ryan O'Kane available to him next season.