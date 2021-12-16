Tolls set for increase for M1 users in Louth
M1 users are set to see an increase in toll charges from January 2022.
As reported in the Irish Times today, the toll for private cars is set to rise by 10 cent from next month, meaning the toll for the M1 will increase from €1.90 to €2.
It is understood that this will be the first increase in the toll charge for private vehicles on the M1 since 2013.
There will be no increase for private cars using the Dublin Tunnel, the Irish Times reports.
M50 users however will not see an increase for users of toll tags, but it will increase by 10 cent for video account registered vehicles and vehicles without toll tags or video accounts.
