16 Dec 2021

Rotary Club of Dundalk erecting Remembrance tree in town

Rotary Club of Dundalk erecting Remembrance tree in town

Rotary members Con Shanahan, Catherine White , Tom Clarke and Tony Nordon collecting at the Remembrance Tree in Earl Street on a previous year (PIC: Arthur Kinahan)

The Rotary Club of Dundalk has unanimously decided to erect the Rememberance tree in the town centre in Earl Street from 18 to 24 December.

The Rotarians believe that this year, more than ever, the tree should be errected because of the hardship people have endured during the last two years through Covid 19.

Local people can attend at the tree at any time between 11am and 4.30 on the day of their choice to remember their loved ones who may be in hospital, have died during the year or families and friends who are abroad in far away fields and cannot travel home. While at the tree they could use a mobile phone to send a text message to their loved ones.

Visitors to the tree may make a voluntary donation and all such donations are distributed to various charitable organisations in the town.

As is well documented all charitable organisations suffered financially so they will welcome any assistance from the Rotary Club.

