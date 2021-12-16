Search

16 Dec 2021

DKIT learn their fate as they look to earn promotion from Trench Cup in 2022

DkIT on course to meet DCU in Sigerson Cup

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

It has been a tough year to be involved in college sport. While the Covid Pandemic put a hold to all GAA activities earlier this year, whether it was club, county or underage competitions, everyone got their chance to shine eventually once it was safe to do so.

Sadly that was not the case for college GAA, as their competitions were not postponed but completely cancelled in 2021, as the GAA made the tough decision to scrap all of the Higher Education Championships in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

However, over the past few weeks matches have got under way again with League action returning and next month will see DKIT back in championship contention when they compete in the Trench Cup under the tutelage of Oisin McConville.

The Trench Cup is the second tier of Higher Education football, with all colleges dreaming of possibly making it to the Sigerson Cup by winning this title.

The format and draw for this year's championship was revealed this week, with eight teams involved in what will be a knock out format this season.

McConville's troops have been drawn to play Mary Immaculate College in the first round, a side which has contested two of the last three Trench Cup finals, one of which they won 2018.

They missed out on the opportunity to defend that title in 2019, a fixture issue leading to them being ejected from the competition. DKIT ended up making that final but were narrowly defeated by Letterkenny IT, 0-15 to 2-7.

In the last running of the competition in 2020, both sides were knocked out the eventual champions Cork IT. The Dundalk college fell to a 6-13 to 4-10 loss in the Semi-finals, while Mary I lost by 2-20 to 0-12 in the final.

The other teams partaking this year are GMIT, Trinity College, TUS South, TUS Mid West, Waterford IT and the Cadets. Dates for the quarter finals are yet to be announced but the Semi-finals and finals have been provisionally fixed for the 17/18/19th of January.

Trench Cup Quarter Final Draw 

DKIT vs MIU

GMIT vs Trinity

TUS Midwest vs WIT

TUS Midlands vs Cadets

Major rejig to playing staff continues at Dundalk as two more players announce departure

Inside Track: When Liverpool were routed by a team playing total football

Possible disruption to water supply in parts of Dundalk today

Louth TD calls on Minister to ensure women rugby players’ requests are implemented

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media