16 Dec 2021

Louth disability units awarded funding to develop sensory gardens

The Willows Residential Unit

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Three disability units in Louth, including the St John of God (SJOG) run, The Willows unit, in Ardee, have been awarded a total of €40,000 sensory gardens for people with disabilities.

The Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte TD, made the announcement, with €1 million funding to develop 65 sensory gardens for people with disabilities across the country being awarded. 

In Louth, the SJOG The Willows Residential Unit has been awarded €22,000, the Malta Day Services in Drogheda have been awarded €7541 and the SJOG Osprey Lodge Residential Unit in Termonfeckin has been awarded €10000.

Welcoming the news, Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said:

“This funding will no doubt improve the quality of life of the service users, the applications for this particular funding stream was open to organisations providing services and supports to children and/or adults with disabilities, which are funded by the HSE through a Section 38 or Section 39 Service Arrangement.

“These sensory garden projects will provide textures, smells and sounds in the units that will improve stimulation, accessibility and overall services. Another round of funding will be targeted in 2022.”

Local News

