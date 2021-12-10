Search

10 Dec 2021

Louth GAA stalwart honoured at 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards

Louth GAA stalwart honoured at 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards

Naomh Fionbarra's Peter Callan with his Volunteers in Sport Award Medal

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

patrick.flaherty@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth’s Peter Callan received national recognition for his years of dedicated volunteer work with Naomh Fionnbarra and St. Anne’s GFG at this week’s virtual Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards ceremony.

The Awards celebrate the contributions of the band of volunteers across the country who give their time to Irish sport and physical activity every year.

This equates to approximately 37.3 million hours of volunteering across Ireland’s 13,000 registered sports clubs and associations and, according to Sport Ireland's 2021 'Researching the Value of Sport in Ireland' report, is worth an estimated €1.5bn to the exchequer.

Peter has been dedicated to Naomh Fionnbarra and St. Anne’s GFG for more than 50 years. He is a passionate groundman and committee member who has always ensured that facilities are open when necessary and in good time.

He has been responsible for making sure that pitches are lined, that the grass is kept in excellent playing condition, that goal nets are installed, and flags are lined out for all games that take place involving the club. 

Peter ensures that the club has the best facilities possible and his dedication to the club ensures that children from nursery right through to minor grades and adults have a welcoming facility to call their own.

Throughout September and October members of the public, sports clubs and governing bodies were invited to nominate an individual whose contribution to sport and physical activity in Ireland has made a real difference to their community, club or county.

The nominations and award recipients were selected by a judging panel consisting of 12 individuals drawn from sports administration, the volunteer community and media, and included former Director General of the GAA, Paraic Duffy, RTÉ broadcaster, Marie Crowe and CEO of Gaisce, Yvonne McKenna.

“Peter has represented the club as a player, selector and vice chairmen” stated the Naomh Fionnbarra club when announcing his success at the awards. “No job around the club is too big or too small.

“He is extremely deserving of this award for all of his hard work around the club over the years and since the award was announced this week, the amount of congratulations and support that Peter has received shows the great respect with which he is held within the community.”

Players arriving to and Leaving Oriel despite the lack of a new Dundalk Head Coach

Inside Track: Kearney’s retirement a reminder of a great try

€100k funding 'a very important first step for Dunleer'

Positive reaction to news of €100k Town Centre First for Dunleer

Omeath Action Volunteer Group appeal for donations

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media